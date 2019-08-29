A student at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he accidentally fired a gun in the dorms and illegally brought two assault weapons into the state.
There were no injuries.
St. Helena Police received a call around 1:20 a.m. that a gunshot was fired in the dorms on Pratt Avenue, said Lt. Chris Hartley. Upon arrival, police found a student talking with school staff.
The student, 24, was found with four rifles, a handgun and a switchblade, police say. He said he was moving weapons from his room to his car and cleaning his handgun when it fired through a mini fridge and lodged into the wall, Hartley said. The student said he didn't realize there was a round in the gun's chamber.
The student said he was from Arizona and bought the guns there, then brought them to California when he moved in March. He kept his guns in his car, in the dorm parking lot, Hartley said.
Three of his guns are considered assault weapons and two are illegal in California: an SR-15, which is like an M-16 military rifle, and a .40 caliber short barrel rifle that police tend to use, Hartley said. The student had ammunition for all of the weapons, he said.
Hartley said he's never seen such an incident involving so many firearms at the dorms.
Nigel Addison Lucero was arrested on suspicion of four felonies related to firing a gun at an occupied building, having a gun on school property, and possessing and importing an assault weapon, jail records show. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanors related to carrying a loaded firearm in public, having a switchblade and having ammunition on school grounds.