Citing different experiences, Basayne and Minahen vie to be Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Napa County voters will select on the March 3 ballot the man they want to oversee a local government portfolio of about $800 million in taxpayers’ money.
That will be either Mike Basayne, who chairs the county’s Assessment Appeals Board, or county Assistant Auditor-Controller Bob Minahen. They are running for county Treasurer-Tax Collector, with the incumbent James Hudak stepping down.
Whoever is chosen will, among other things, “invest, safeguard and disburse county, schools and special district funds,” as the county budget says. Bad investments can cost taxpayers money, with an extreme case being Orange County filing for bankruptcy in 1994 after its Treasurer-Tax Collector mishandled funds.
In addition, the Napa County office collects property taxes of about $421 million annually for schools, cities, special districts, Napa Valley College and county government.
Neither candidate is a newcomer to Napa County. Mihanen’s family tree includes Robert Brownlee, who served as county supervisor from 1871-1874, and Ralph Minahen, who served as county supervisor from 1927-1950. Minahen has worked in the county Auditor-Controller’s office for 12 years.
For his part, Basayne has lived in Napa County for more than 35 years. He served on the city of Napa Planning Commission and Napa County Planning Commission.
Management of money is a key issue in this race. That was clear when the candidates met in a Jan. 23 forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters Napa County.
Minahen said in his county role he’s worked on a $125 million jail financing plan that avoids debt, a pension rate stabilization plan and a plan to pay off a deputy sheriff pension liability that will save taxpayers $10 million over 13 years.
“I am a municipal finance officer running for a municipal finance office,” Minahen said.
Basayne described a different type of financial resume, one weighted to the private sector.
“I am uniquely qualified certainly for any number of those technical skills, having performed as a banker, as an investment analyst, as an individual who has served as a consultant and earned my stripes over a 30-years period,” he said.
State law seeks to head off the possibility that a money-managing neophyte might get elected to the office. Candidates must meet certain qualifications, such as having served in a senior municipal finance position or holding a financial degree or other options.
Talk at the forum became wonky at times as candidates delved into finance. Such is the nature of this elected office.
Basayne said the key is to focus first on the safety of the asset value, second on maintaining liquidity that allows county departments to have access to pools of funds and third to increase yields if possible.
“But we do not chase interest rates as a matter of course,” he said. “Safety, liquidity, yield, in that order.”
He noted that the county has a Treasury Oversight Committee, so no individual can behave in a “rogue-like manner.”
Minahen said that the safety-liquidity-yield approach is dictated by government code. He went on to describe various investment approaches.
“We need about $65 million to be available at any point in time,” Minahen said. “I would invest that $65 million in the local agency investment fund. It’s highly liquid. We would still expect about a 2-percent return currently on those funds.”
Assuming both men have the technical skills, why should voters favor one over the other? The Napa Valley Register recently posed the question to the two candidates.
“I think to start with, I have current and relevant experience,” Minahen said. “When we talk about county financial issues and property taxes, I deal with those every day.”
Such is the interplay among the auditor-controller, treasurer and tax collector functions. Minahen said that very morning he had a conference call with Marin and San Mateo counties on property tax issues.
He could hit the ground running the minute he becomes Treasurer-Tax Collector when Hudak leaves office, Minahen said.
Basayne said, having worked in the private sector for many years, he can offer a different perspective.
“I believe that melded with the my government leadership experience gives me perhaps a more qualified understanding of not only the interactions with the community, but also how an efficient business runs,” he said.
According to the California Association of Counties, some of the state's 58 counties appoint rather than elect a Treasurer-Tax Collector. It mentioned Los Angeles, Sacramento and Santa Clara counties as examples.
That raises the question of whether Napa County should appoint its Treasurer-Tax Collector. That would save voters the perhaps difficult task of figuring out who is the best money manager.
Minahen pointed out that the county is not the sole customer of the Treasurer-Tax Collector. The office also handles money for the school district and special districts.
Basayne said the Treasurer-Tax Collector is a leadership position. The person should be able to collaborate, lead and understand finances and investment and banking processes and procedures.
“You really want a level of objectivity to it, so it is an elected position,” Basayne said. “You are employed by the voters of Napa County and you serve them.”
Now voters will decide if Minahen or Basayne should be the next Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector.
