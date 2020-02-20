Citing different experiences, Basayne and Minahen vie to be Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Basayne said, having worked in the private sector for many years, he can offer a different perspective.

“I believe that melded with the my government leadership experience gives me perhaps a more qualified understanding of not only the interactions with the community, but also how an efficient business runs,” he said.

According to the California Association of Counties, some of the state's 58 counties appoint rather than elect a Treasurer-Tax Collector. It mentioned Los Angeles, Sacramento and Santa Clara counties as examples.

That raises the question of whether Napa County should appoint its Treasurer-Tax Collector. That would save voters the perhaps difficult task of figuring out who is the best money manager.

Minahen pointed out that the county is not the sole customer of the Treasurer-Tax Collector. The office also handles money for the school district and special districts.

Basayne said the Treasurer-Tax Collector is a leadership position. The person should be able to collaborate, lead and understand finances and investment and banking processes and procedures.

“You really want a level of objectivity to it, so it is an elected position,” Basayne said. “You are employed by the voters of Napa County and you serve them.”

Now voters will decide if Minahen or Basayne should be the next Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector.

