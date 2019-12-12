ST. HELENA -- Adventist Health St. Helena will close its Family Birth Unit on Jan. 11 due to declining volume in Upvalley births, the hospital announced Wednesday.
A steady decline in births in recent years has resulted in a volume “far below the requirements needed to sustain the unit,” according to a hospital press release.
“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “This service has a long history of helping families in our community. The staff has put their heart and soul into providing an exceptional experience for mothers to have safe deliveries of their babies. However, the fact is Upper Napa Valley residents just aren’t having as many babies. So, we need to adapt the services we provide to those services the community needs.”
The hospital said there were 90 births from the Upper Napa Valley in 2015. For 2019, there will be 58 births, including scheduled deliveries in December.
The decision to close the maternity unit comes in the wake of a decision by the state Attorney General's Office in late October to reject a proposed partnership between Adventist Health and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.
During a hearing last summer on the proposed partnership, Adventist Health St. Helena said it would likely close its obstetrics unit in five years if it were allowed to partner with the Queen and focus on core strengths.
The state Attorney General's Office denied the partnership, saying it would not be in the public's interest for multiple reasons.
The closure of the Family Birth Unit will affect 10 full-time and seven part-time employees, mostly in nursing.
“We are eager to work with each staff member to place them in other positions within the hospital or in other Adventist Health facilities,” Herber said. “We would love to retain the staff at this campus if possible.”
Affiliated providers such as Dr. Candace Westgate, Dr. John Kirk, widwife Sue Turner and nurse practitioner Sharon Phillips will still see patients at clinics in St. Helena, Hidden Valley Lake and Napa. Dr. Lovera Miller will see patients in Napa, and midwife Kristine Twite Lehnen will see patients in St. Helena.
According to the press release, providers will work with expectant mothers to identify a facility to deliver their baby that best meets their needs. The nearest hospitals with labor and delivery services are Adventist Health Clear Lake, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa Memorial.
According to Napa County Health and Human Services, Adventist Health St. Helena had 165 births in 2018, which includes births from Lake County and all of Napa County. Queen of the Valley had 570 births that year.
The closure of the Family Birth Unit will allow the hospital to use the space for heart, vascular and telemetry services and possibly designate beds for stroke patients, Herber said.
The hospital plans to hold an event in early January for employees, physicians, donors and residents to commemorate the care provided to thousands of moms and babies.