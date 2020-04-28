You are the owner of this article.
Citing economics, Napa's St. John's Catholic school to close
Citing economics, Napa's St. John’s Catholic school to close

Members of the St. John's Catholic School Graduating Class of 2015 celebrate in front of the church.

 Submitted photo

In part due to impacts of the coronavirus, St. John the Baptist Catholic School will close at the end of this school year, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

The school, located at 983 Napa St., has been open for 108 years in downtown Napa.

“This decision has been agonizing and comes after a great deal of work,” said a statement from Deacon Joe Oberting, the school’s principal.

Even though the parish had subsidized the school and it had reached enrollment of 100 students this year, St. John’s school “has struggled financially for several years,” wrote Oberting.

“We currently have 76 students who have paid registration for next year. In order to produce a manageable budget we would need 115 to 125 students. There is no possibility, in our present economic situation, that such a number could be achieved,” he said.

In addition, enrollment and fundraising have taken “a tremendous blow resulting from the coronavirus pandemic that has had our doors closed to families and prospective students,” he wrote.

“We have arrived at a point where our school, which we all dearly love, is simply no longer sustainable.”

The decrease in student population, the increasing per pupil costs, and the present economic downturn all contribute to this difficult decision, he wrote.

St. John’s prospects grew worse with the news that the reopening of schools would be further delayed from a normal start in mid-August due to COVID-19.

The campus has been closed since March 17, said the letter.

Napa’s Public Health department has indicated that Napa schools may need to remain in a distance learning environment into the fall of 2020, and may not have full non-distancing clearance well into the spring of 2021, noted Oberting.

Due to the virus, the parish itself has been closed. First Communion and graduation ceremonies have been postponed.

Oberting said the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese had helped the school “tremendously” with administration support, policy-making, catechist training and religion curriculum.

“The diocese also guided us through our re-accreditation last year and with critical guidance and support this year as we swiftly transitioned to distance learning,” he wrote.

“However, the model for Catholic parochial schools is that each must be able to sustain itself locally with the help of its parish. The diocese does not have a foundation or excess funds for schools.”

Oberting said he hoped that the school community would celebrate its time tighter “as best we can.”

“We love our students and families,” he wrote. “You remain always in our prayers and cherish the memories we have made together.”

St. John’s school was started in the 1910s by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael in a home on Franklin Street where Community Projects now operates.

St. John’s Catholic School officially opened Jan. 15, 1912, with Sister Bernadine Heffernan serving as the first principal. On opening day, the school had 120 students enrolled in first- through sixth-grade.

In 1926 church leaders built a new school on church grounds that cost $50,000.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

