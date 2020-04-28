Citing economics, Napa's St. John’s Catholic school to close

“We have arrived at a point where our school, which we all dearly love, is simply no longer sustainable.”

The decrease in student population, the increasing per pupil costs, and the present economic downturn all contribute to this difficult decision, he wrote.

St. John’s prospects grew worse with the news that the reopening of schools would be further delayed from a normal start in mid-August due to COVID-19.

The campus has been closed since March 17, said the letter.

Napa’s Public Health department has indicated that Napa schools may need to remain in a distance learning environment into the fall of 2020, and may not have full non-distancing clearance well into the spring of 2021, noted Oberting.

Due to the virus, the parish itself has been closed. First Communion and graduation ceremonies have been postponed.

Oberting said the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese had helped the school “tremendously” with administration support, policy-making, catechist training and religion curriculum.

“The diocese also guided us through our re-accreditation last year and with critical guidance and support this year as we swiftly transitioned to distance learning,” he wrote.