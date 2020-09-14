Citizens group begins deep dive in Napa Valley groundwater issues

Member Mike Hackett of Angwin said it seems the plan-to-be has a predetermined outcome and the group’s task is to prove this outcome is correct.

County staff and consultants think data to come in later chapters will support statements made in the initial chapters, Morrison said. If the group disagrees, then it will have to revisit the initial chapters.

“It is a leap of faith at this point, you’re right,” he said.

Some people like to read the end of a book first, Morrison said. But the work in the initial chapters is giving the context and background for what is to come.

Manfree saw room to improve the writing quality in the initial chapters.

But there will be no “to be or not to be” eloquence in the plan. Morrison said the county is creating a government document to meet government requirements, not a Shakespeare play.

Hackett zeroed in on the relationship between the Napa River and groundwater that can feed it during summer months. Sections of the river have dried up in recent years, he said.

“It’s important for us to dig down and find out why, because we can’t say we’re doing great in Napa County if the river is going dry,” he said.