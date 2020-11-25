 Skip to main content
City and county agencies respond to Napa vegetation fire

County and city fire departments responded at 5 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a vegetation fire on the 1200 block of Congress Valley Road, south of the city of Napa.

The fire, near eucalyptus trees, burned a quarter acre before it was contained shortly before 6 a.m., Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

