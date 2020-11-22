City asks Napa Valley College to consider traffic, pedestrian access when planning student housing

As Napa Valley College pursues its first on-campus housing project for students, the city is asking the junior school not to neglect new walking corridors to avoid adding to the traffic in south Napa’s busy shopping areas.
City officials recently petitioned NVC to include improved pedestrian and bicycle access with any residential quarter it builds on its main campus off Highway 221, which continues north into Soscol Avenue, one of Napa’s busiest retail hubs.
“Unless it is convenient and safe for future campus housing residents to walk or bike to the South Century (and) South Napa Marketplace shopping centers, it is highly likely that they will drive, adding vehicle trips to an already congested part of Napa and detracting from quality of life for the future residents,” Vin Smith, Napa’s community development director, told NVC trustees in a letter shared with the board at its Nov. 12 meeting.
An initial study for the housing complex points to the need for a direct pathway to West Imola Avenue that would be built at a later date. Such a route would allow those on foot or bike a quicker and more direct route west to the South Napa Century Center or north to the South Napa Marketplace, which hosts a Raley’s supermarket, Target store and Home Depot hardware emporium, as well as several eateries.
With a path to Imola, on-campus students could make the shopping trip with only one street crossing, across Imola north to the Marketplace, according to Smith. Alternatives include a 1 ¼-mile round trip to Raley’s requiring crossings at Highway 221 and Magnolia Drive, Imola and then Soscol to enter the shopping center, or a route along the Vine Trail that would stretch the round trip to 2 ½ miles, he wrote.
“What we're after is a better, more convenient pedestrian connection, so those living in the new units can get to the Marketplace conveniently,” Smith said Friday, emphasizing the city's support for on-campus housing. The city is open to discussions about what path a new pedestrian link should take, he added.
After receiving the city's letter, the NVC board voted to exempt future housing on the Napa campus from the city’s zoning oversight, citing a state law that allows educational districts to claim such opt-outs. Residential and other construction at California colleges and universities still requires approval by the Division of the State Architect.
The exemption from city ordinances also does not equate to NVC approving any housing or bypassing environmental studies required by the state, attorney Erin Stagg told trustees before the vote.
Since August 2019, NVC has worked with the Bay Area’s Martin Group development firm toward developing housing on its main campus off Highway 221. A conceptual plan released in January calls for three apartment buildings and a dormitory, totaling 220 units along Magnolia Lane, the primary entryway from Highway 221 to campus.
