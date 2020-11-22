City asks Napa Valley College to consider traffic, pedestrian access when planning student housing

As Napa Valley College pursues its first on-campus housing project for students, the city is asking the junior school not to neglect new walking corridors to avoid adding to the traffic in south Napa’s busy shopping areas.

City officials recently petitioned NVC to include improved pedestrian and bicycle access with any residential quarter it builds on its main campus off Highway 221, which continues north into Soscol Avenue, one of Napa’s busiest retail hubs.

“Unless it is convenient and safe for future campus housing residents to walk or bike to the South Century (and) South Napa Marketplace shopping centers, it is highly likely that they will drive, adding vehicle trips to an already congested part of Napa and detracting from quality of life for the future residents,” Vin Smith, Napa’s community development director, told NVC trustees in a letter shared with the board at its Nov. 12 meeting.

An initial study for the housing complex points to the need for a direct pathway to West Imola Avenue that would be built at a later date. Such a route would allow those on foot or bike a quicker and more direct route west to the South Napa Century Center or north to the South Napa Marketplace, which hosts a Raley’s supermarket, Target store and Home Depot hardware emporium, as well as several eateries.