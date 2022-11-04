City council candidates across Napa County report campaign finance numbers

As the Nov. 8 election approaches, candidates for public office across Napa County have updated their campaign finance reports. Spending for ballot measures has also been updated.

American Canyon City Council and Measure J

Measure J, on the ballot in American Canyon, asks voters to add 157 acres to the city growth boundaries.

The owners say the soils are too salty to continue growing grapes and the land would fit in the city like a missing jigsaw puzzle piece. Opponents say the land should remain farmland, rather than open the door to industrial development near wetlands and a popular wetlands trail.

The “Yes on Measure J” campaign reported raising $86,230 during the Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 reporting period. All of the $80,440 in cash contributions came from the land’s owner, Green Island Property, LLC. Non-cash contributions — which refer to donations of services and goods — came from David Gilbreth, who is part of the group.

Expenses include $67,815 to CleanSweep Campaigns for campaign consultation, campaign literature and mailing, lawn signs and voter data.

For the year, the “Yes on J” campaign reports raising $218,021, of which $113,940 is cash contributions and the rest non-monetary.

Three candidates are running for two open seats.

Incumbent Mark Joseph on Oct. 22 reported raising $13,076 this year.

Major contributions include $4,900 from Peter and Kimberly Stravinski — of the Stravinski Development Group — a $2,500 contribution from the Napa Valley Casino, and another $2,500 from WineDirect.

The other current councilmember on the ballot, David Oro, reported receiving $31,322 as of Oct. 22 — and another $4,000 by the end of the month — in contributions. Major contributions include $4,900 from Raj Sidhu, owner of the Crown Hill Stone Supply of Napa Valley, $4,900 from Peter Stravinski, $3,900 from David Hanna, $2,500 from Napa Valley Casino and $2,500 from WineDirect.

Jesse Corpus, also running a council seat, reported contributions of $8,027. Major contributions include $1,500 from Jacob McLamon and $500 from several individuals.

Calistoga Mayoral and City Council races

Two current Calistoga City councilmembers, Don Williams and Gary Kraus, are running for mayor. There are also three candidates for two up-for-grabs Calistoga City Council seats: Scott Cooper, Kevin Eisenberg and Curt Winslow.

Kraus on Oct. 22 reported raising $18,177 for his campaign this year, with $8,070 raised from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, and $10,106 from July 1 through Sept. 24. He reported a $2,500 contribution from Calistoga Spa Inc., as well as $1,000 contributions from Solage Owners LLC, Seiberlich Systems, Napa Valley Brewing Co., and several individuals.

Kraus also reported a roughly $1,450 non-monetary contribution from Napa Valley Brewing Co. for providing food and allowing the campaign to use its site.

Williams reported receiving $7,547 in campaign contributions overall on Oct. 22., and reported $7,187 in expenditures. All but two of the contributions to Williams’ campaign were from individual donors, most from Calistoga, in amounts ranging from $100 to $300. (Williams himself was the highest contributor, giving $450 to his campaign.) Christophers Inn & Arbors contributed $150 to his campaign, and Charlotte’s Goats vs Fire contributed $300.

Calistoga City Council candidates Cooper and Eisenberg filed Form 470s with the city, meaning they anticipated receiving and spending less than $2,000 on their campaigns. Candidate Winslow hasn’t filed any campaign finance forms with the city, according to Calistoga City Clerk Marni Rittberg.

Yountville Mayoral and Town Council races

There are four candidates for the Yountville mayor this year: Marjorie Mohler, Pam Reeves, Ken Clarke and Robert Moore. There are also three candidates for two seats on the Yountville Town Council: Robin McKee-Cant, Scott Owens and Hillery Trippe.

Mohler, a longtime Yountville councilmember, reported loaning her campaign a total of $3,730. She reported no other contributions.

Reeves, a former member of the Yountville Town Council, reported a total of $5,180 in contributions. Prominent contributors include Altamura Winery Inc., which gave $1,500 to Reeves’ campaign, and the Ad Hoc Restaurant, which hosted a meet the candidate luncheon at the nonmonetary cost of $2,880. Reeves also reported contributions from many local residents, ranging from $50 to $500

Moore and Clarke each filed Form 470s, which means they anticipated receiving and spending under $2,000 on their campaigns. Trippe, the council candidate, also filed a Form 470.

In the Town Council race, Owens reported raising $3,079, and spending $2,734, this year through Oct. 31.

Of the contributions, Owens loaned $900 to his campaign. Other contributions include $500 from Thomas Keller and Sandra Hernandez — president of the California Health Care Foundation.

McKee-Cant reported receiving $3,200 total in contributions this year, all from individual donors.

Register reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this report.