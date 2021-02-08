City Council goals for Napa shaped by pandemic’s economic aftermath

Among the ideas discussed was an ordinance requiring some businesses to offer temporary “hazard pay” to those in lines of work increasing their exposure risk to the coronavirus — a step intended to bolster lower-income workers least likely to afford still-climbing rents in Napa and the Bay Area.

Council members conceded the heavy lift such a requirement could become, citing both legal and business challenges to similar rules in other cities, such as the threat by the Kroger supermarket chain to close a Long Beach grocery due to a hero-pay requirement passed by the city council.

Furthermore, the boost to workers’ paychecks still might not make a dent in their ability to live as well as work in the city, where rents and home prices have continued to climb during the pandemic, according to Councilmember Bernie Narvaez.

Also getting a hearing was an easing of Napa’s cannabis ordinance, which has allowed a handful of dispensaries to open but continues limiting their sales to medicinal customers rather than the adult-use retailing allowed in Vallejo and elsewhere outside the county.