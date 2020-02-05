City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to forge ahead with the hotly contested Heritage House and Valle Verde projects, two neighboring development proposals that would provide housing for a combination of Napa’s chronically homeless and very low- to medium-income residents.
Though Council was only scheduled to vote on the environmental impact assessment – which included no new concerns – and indicate its initial support, dozens showed up to voice last minute opinions about the project, despite its having been approved by the Planning Commission in December.
The session lasted nearly four hours, the bulk of it dedicated to the roughly 52 people who spoke during public testimony. Though a general air of respectfulness did undergird the night’s discussion, tension was palpable. Support seemed nearly split between the room, those in favor sporting big, white “Homes for All” buttons on their shirts.
“People who don’t live nearby lump the whole project together … I understand that as elected officials you have a responsibility to help the homeless and build housing, but you also have a responsibility to keep neighborhoods viable,” said Jeff Wood, a resident who lives “very close” to the site.
Seemingly aware of NIMBY accusations, many neighbors who testified against the project were clear to outline their support for affordable housing in the area, calling only for the removal of the stipulation that 33 of the units be allocated to supportive service clients and tied to a funding stream from a state program called No Place Like Home.
Developers applied for and received $7.9 million from this program dedicated to helping cities house their long-term homeless, accounting for almost one-quarter of the anticipated budget. The initiative mandates tenants be allowed regardless of “sobriety, participation in services or treatment, history of incarceration, credit or history of eviction,” and it would be applied to 33 of the proposed 66 single-room occupancy units in the Heritage House building to provide permanent supportive housing.
This language became a sticking point for those who didn’t support the project in its current form, a group almost entirely composed of those expected to soon have these individuals as neighbors. During testimony, people called it “very scary” or “unsafe,” and said “this project shouldn’t be in anybody’s backyard.”
Advocates spoke to the county’s existing data on its homeless population, which shows that an overwhelmingly majority of individuals on the streets are from Napa or have been here for decades, and asked that those opposed realize these are “our neighbors.”
“They’re all human. For anyone who fears them, I encourage you to go volunteer. I believe it will change your mind,” said David Busby, who lives near the South Napa Shelter and occasionally volunteers at its soup kitchen.
Others talked about the success of the “housing-first” model, which purports that providing permanent, affordable housing first followed by supportive services helps take people out of the cycle of poverty for good.
“This is a breakthrough strategy,” said Linda Powers, reverend at Covenant Presbyterian Church. “I’ve seen the miracles that happen.”
Gasser Foundation owns the property at 3700 Valle Verde Drive, where a now-shuttered retirement home once sat. The future development would be developed and managed in collaboration with Santa Rosa-based Burbank Housing, a nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing, and Fremont-based Abode Services, which runs Napa County’s homeless services programs.
Representatives from each were present Tuesday night and, along with local housing officials, attempted to untangle some of what they called “misinformation” around the implications of the state grant money.
“Supportive housing is not a new concept, it’s just that No Place Like Home provides new funding,” said Cassandra Walker, housing consultant for the Gasser Foundation. She also said that there are eight conditions of approval for security that takes place during the applicant’s screening process, dispelling the notion that anyone who wants it can receive supportive housing.
Lark Ferrell, the city of Napa’s Housing Manager, also tried to provide clarification during the question-and-answer period with council members. As she explained it, all 33 of the units in question would be overlaid with Section 8 Housing vouchers, which means they’re subject to additional security screening measures like recent eviction for drug-related criminal activity
Molly Rattigan from the county’s Housing and Homelessness department said this approach has already served 18 clients across Napa in the form of its “coordinated entry system.” She also said her office looked at the county’s 33 most likely applicants to be first approved for Heritage House and found 13 are female and 12 are over the age of 50.
Heritage House would provide the aforementioned 66 single-room occupancy units, 33 of which would be dedicated to the No Place Like Home applicants and the remainder to low-income residents. It would include on-site services to assist this group with case management, mental health treatment, recovery support and resources for job placement, career training and financial literacy. Valle Verde would be a 24-unit apartment complex near Salvador Creek set aside for moderate-income residents.
In addition to safety concerns, neighbors raised questions about community involvement, asking that there be a regularly scheduled meeting between local representatives and the project’s administration. Others vocalized worry over the viability of Salvador Creek. The Gasser Foundation agreed to restore the creek and build a pile wall to stop erosion as well as remove a bridge to reduce flooding.
Finally, some brought up the fact that the site wouldn’t be the most conducive to resident success, citing distance to public transit (the developer received approval on an exemption to allow for the complex to be 360-feet further from transit than ordinarily required), social services and shopping as evidence. According to Walker, all supportive services will be on site, so there will be no need for residents to take the public bus to the hospital, for example.
Council voted unanimously to approve the environmental footprint and indicate its initial support of the project. It will meet again Feb. 18 to vote on the final design plan, use permit and density concessions.