AMERICAN CANYON — American Canyon leaders on Tuesday will consider a new ordinance allowing cannabis businesses to operate within the city’s industrial area.
The new law, if adopted, would permit companies to set up in the Green Island Industrial District for the purposes of conducting indoor commercial cultivation, manufacturing, testing and delivery of cannabis products.
The City Council decided earlier this year to not allow retail cannabis stores to open in American Canyon, or allow outdoor cultivation in neighborhoods.
City staff has worked on the draft ordinance for about 18 months. Following the passage of Proposition 64 in November 2016 that legalized recreational marijuana, the City Council adopted an emergency moratorium banning all cannabis operations until a local ordinance could be established.
With the moratorium expiring Nov. 14, the city intends to have the new ordinance adopted and in effect by October. The American Canyon Planning Commission reviewed the proposed draft on Aug. 13 and unanimously recommended it to the City Council for consideration.
The new law would create a three-step process for businesses to obtain the necessary permits and licenses to perform indoor cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or delivery, or some combination of these permitted operations.
The ordinance references microbusinesses, defined as vertically integrated companies that can handle several cannabis-related operations under one roof.
A company would have to obtain from the city a local cannabis business license and a conditional use permit before approaching the state for a cannabis license. If they intend to operate as a microbusiness, the owners would also have to obtain a microbusiness license from the city and state.
Community Development Director Brent Cooper told the Planning Commission on Aug. 13 that the city would prefer new cannabis businesses have “really good” bonafides as well as “competence and expertise” in one or more of the allowed operations.
Cooper said one way to do this would be to authorize vertically integrated cannabis businesses that can handle more than one type of use, such as cultivation, manufacturing and testing.
State law already imposes certain limitations on cannabis microbusinesses. They can have only 10,000 square feet of indoor cultivation, and if performing manufacturing, they can’t use “volatile solvents,” including butane, hexane, propane and ethanol.
City staff has recommended that the city cap the number of cannabis business permits it issues to only six to begin with. Cooper said the limitation is “a way to ease the cannabis industry into the American Canyon commercial fabric.”
He also noted there is a low vacancy rate for commercial space, and added the city doesn’t want the introduction of cannabis operations to displace any existing businesses.
In addition to restricting cannabis operations to the city’s industrial zone, the ordinance establishes a 600-foot buffer to prevent businesses from being too close to “sensitive” areas, including schools, daycare centers, public parks, youth centers or any parcel with residential zoning.
Anne Steinhauer with 6539 Consulting, who is working with the Napa Valley Cannabis Association, endorsed the draft ordinance during the Planning Commission meeting.
“This is an exciting time for American Canyon and for the county of Napa to allow a new agricultural product to come into our communities and diversify our businesses and create another economic driver for us,” said Steinhauer.
She said they hope the ordinance is adopted and goes into effect this fall so new businesses can get “up and running after the first of the year.”
“We definitely have people who are interested in working with American Canyon,” Steinhauer said.
The ordinance would also allow the delivery of cannabis products to American Canyon residences by businesses located in the city or from outside of it. For American Canyon-based businesses, these would be “non-storefront retail” operations that can sell products only via delivery.
The delivery issue prompted Planning Commission Chairman Andrew Goff to remark that when he thinks of cannabis delivery, “I see a giant Cheech & Chong truck driving down the street.”
In response, Steinhauer said cannabis business operators want a professional approach to their services. “I have no interest in having a Cheech & Chong-type mobile driving down the streets.”
Zack Crafton, CEO of ESI Logistics, a cannabis company based in Colusa, told the commission that their delivery vehicles are unmarked for safety reasons and to avoid criminal trouble. “We don’t want folks to know what’s inside” them, he said.
Crafton added that there are “a ton” of state restrictions governing delivery operations, including limits on when deliveries can be made — state law mandates only from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.— and requirements for drivers to only deliver to adults with identification.
The discussion off restrictions on cannabis businesses prompted City Attorney William Ross to chime in, saying it could be a challenge for the city to enforce everything. “But you have to honestly concede that enforcement is going to be a real issue,” he said. “I don’t see how it’s going to occur.”
The ordinance does not impose a tax on cannabis sales. However, there is public support for such a move, Cooper said based on survey responses the city received. Any tax would have to be approved by the City Council and by local voters in a general or special election.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at City Hall on Broadway.