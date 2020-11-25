City, county of Napa ask for 'voluntary compliance' with new curfew

“We will educate (violators) about why the order is necessary, and then ask for their compliance,” she said. “That’s been very successful in the county during the first go around (of shutdowns).”

The Napa Police Department will utilize the same approach, Operations Lt. Brian Campagna confirmed, describing the department’s intentions to take a “similar path” to enforcement as in the springtime shutdown order.

“We would need to take egregious violators on a case by case basis,” Campagna said. “What we’re really wanting is the public to be mindful of the health concerns that COVID-19 poses right now. We’re really just asking the community to do their part in staying healthy.”

Residents are permitted to leave their homes to walk pets, exercise, buy groceries or pick up a meal after 10 p.m. — anything, according to Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, so long as no mixing of households is involved.