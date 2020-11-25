City, county of Napa ask for 'voluntary compliance' with new curfew

Napa County’s latest limited shelter in place order will in many ways mirror the springtime shutdown, local officials say, urging voluntary cooperation from businesses and residents alike.
Gov. Gavin Newsom order explicitly prohibits “gatherings with members of other households” between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in purple tier counties, but does not prohibit Californians from leaving their homes so long as they do not socially mix with members of other households.
The order does not apply to homeless individuals, nor to essential workers. It is set to last through Dec. 21.
Enforcement of the limited stay at home order — which state officials have sometimes referred to as a “curfew” — will fall to individual cities and towns within Napa County, according to spokesperson Janet Upton. Violations can be reported at covidcomplaint.countyofnapa.org; residents wishing to report a violation should not call 911 or local law enforcement agencies, Upton emphasized.
In the case of a violation, the county’s “first approach” will be “to educate,” Upton explained.
“We will educate (violators) about why the order is necessary, and then ask for their compliance,” she said. “That’s been very successful in the county during the first go around (of shutdowns).”
The Napa Police Department will utilize the same approach, Operations Lt. Brian Campagna confirmed, describing the department’s intentions to take a “similar path” to enforcement as in the springtime shutdown order.
“We would need to take egregious violators on a case by case basis,” Campagna said. “What we’re really wanting is the public to be mindful of the health concerns that COVID-19 poses right now. We’re really just asking the community to do their part in staying healthy.”
Residents are permitted to leave their homes to walk pets, exercise, buy groceries or pick up a meal after 10 p.m. — anything, according to Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, so long as no mixing of households is involved.
Similar preventative measures have been taken in parts of Europe to combat a third wave of coronavirus cases, Relucio added. The rationale behind the order, she explained, is to prevent household gatherings — namely late night social events — which are responsible for much of the spike of cases in Napa County and other parts of California.
On Tuesday, the county reported 97 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day, shattering its previous one-day record of 72, set last Friday. The previous peak was recorded at 45 on July 1 of this year.
“We are seeing record numbers of cases,” Relucio said, when asked why the order is necessary for Napa County. “When you start seeing cases at rates (as high as we have), a surge within hospitals follows afterward.”
Queen of the Valley Medical Center in the city of Napa has experienced an uptick in COVID-19 patients, including in its intensive care unit; so has Vallejo Medical Center, a Kaiser Permanente facility, Relucio said.
Hospitalizations tend to climb in the wintertime even in the absence of a pandemic because of seasonal ills like pneumonia and the flu, she explained, and the county’s existing capacity has been depressed by the closure of Adventist Health in St. Helena. (Hospital staff previously said the 151-bed facility could open as soon as this week.)
Household gatherings are one of the most common spreaders of the virus, Relucio confirmed, tied with community spread, in which an infected individual cannot identify how they might have contracted the disease.
“I think what happens is people say, ‘I trust my friends and my family,’ and they let their guard down — they don’t wear face coverings or practice physical distancing (when they get together),” Relucio said, urging Napa County residents to voluntarily take preventative measures and follow the terms of the limited stay at home order.
“Otherwise we’re going to have a really rough winter,” she said.
