City investigating Browns Valley Road sign that states false information about COVID-19 vaccines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Napa resident Donald William Snyder, 82, is the owner of the sign and lives in the nearby residence. He said in a Monday interview that he hadn’t directly heard any complaints about the sign, but many people have tried to take the sign down, and one person stabbed through the middle of the plywood.

Snyder added he supports freedom of speech and was fine with people not liking the sign or what it said. He said he only puts up “basic facts” on the sign, and talked about or alluded to a number of debunked conspiracy theories — many related to COVID-19, but also others related to climate change, the 2020 election, vaccines in general and more. Snyder also said “a lot of” people had knocked on his door and given him compliments on the sign, and that no one who disagreed with it had sought to talk with him.

“Those that don’t read are no better off than those who can’t,” Snyder said. “… It all comes down to looking yourself, finding out what is really happening.”

+2 "Choke the woke" sign on Silverado Trail draws attention of Napa police, code enforcement Napa Police and planning officials say city code regulates signs on private property for size and safety, but not for content due to free-speech considerations.