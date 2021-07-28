City investigating Browns Valley Road sign that states false information about COVID-19 vaccines

The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated and states false information about deaths related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Erin Morris, planning and code enforcement manager for the city, said in an email that signs aren’t allowed in the public right-of-way. On Wednesday Morris wrote that the owner of the sign had agreed to move the sign within a few days after speaking with a city code enforcement officer.
Morris also wrote that the city’s code enforcement officers regulate size, location and number of signs, but they don’t regulate the content of signs to be consistent with First Amendment free-speech protections.
Each residential parcel in the city is allowed two noncommercial temporary signs at all times, according to city code. Signs can be placed in the yards of any property if they don’t encroach into any public right-of-way.
There’s also several other city regulations: signs aren’t supposed to exceed eight square feet in area, they’re not allowed to be illuminated with lighting and they’re not allowed to exceed four feet in height when placed on the ground or three feet when placed on top of a wall or fence, according to the code.
The COVID-19-related part of the sign in question is white cardboard, stapled to plywood. Using a red graph with no axis, the sign appears to falsely claim there have been 10,000 “COVID vaccine deaths” in 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective.” The CDC recommends that everyone 12 years and older get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect against COVID-19.
Longtime Napa resident Donald William Snyder, 82, is the owner of the sign and lives in the nearby residence. He said in a Monday interview that he hadn’t directly heard any complaints about the sign, but many people have tried to take the sign down, and one person stabbed through the middle of the plywood.
Snyder added he supports freedom of speech and was fine with people not liking the sign or what it said. He said he only puts up “basic facts” on the sign, and talked about or alluded to a number of debunked conspiracy theories — many related to COVID-19, but also others related to climate change, the 2020 election, vaccines in general and more. Snyder also said “a lot of” people had knocked on his door and given him compliments on the sign, and that no one who disagreed with it had sought to talk with him.
“Those that don’t read are no better off than those who can’t,” Snyder said. “… It all comes down to looking yourself, finding out what is really happening.”
Napa Police and planning officials say city code regulates signs on private property for size and safety, but not for content due to free-speech considerations.
COVID-19 deaths in the United States exceeded 600,000 last month. Of those deaths, 63,811 have been in California, and 84 have been in Napa County. COVID-19 case numbers have been rising recently, with the vast majority of cases occurring in unvaccinated people. About 49% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, including about 74% of Napa County residents.
The back of the sign, entirely plywood, declares support for the 2020 presidential campaign of Donald Trump. The letters “BLM,” likely referring to Black Lives Matter, are sprayed across the back of the sign, on top of the Trump advertisement. And a hole and some tearing of the plywood are apparent, on the middle and top of the ad respectively, with the hole cutting off the top of the “L” in BLM.
Chris Craiker, president of Craiker Associates Architects and Planners, sent a letter to the Napa City Council Tuesday saying he’d been passing the sign for months, and it’s made “unrealistic political statements” all along. He said “we’ve all chuckled” but added the newest iteration of the sign, attacking the vaccine program, represents a serious public health hazard. He called on the city to take the sign down, saying everyone knows from past elections that it’s unacceptable to place campaign signs in a public right-of-way or on city lands.
“It’s one thing for a person to broadcast misinformation from his home, but for the City of Napa to be a sponsor of this is a travesty,” Craiker wrote. “We have put up with the City not responding to this sign all too long. It is no longer a joke: Now it is a health hazard.”
