City: Napa reservoirs spared the worst from 2020 wildfires

Soil damage was moderate in 21% of the zone, low in 43%, and very low or unburned in 36%, the city report stated.

Later, the Glass Fire that began Sept. 27 near Deer Park reached only into the extreme northwest tip of the Lake Hennessey watershed, despite winds that originally were forecast to blow flames southeast closer to the reservoir, Eldredge said in her report.

The fire threatened but ultimately did not encroach into Conn Creek, the largest of Lake Hennessey’s tributaries, and is not expected to affect the lake’s water quality as the fire-affected areas do not drain directly to Conn Creek.

Despite Napa’s water supply escaping the immediate threat of catastrophic fires, Eldredge warned that climate change and the resulting extension of Northern California’s fire season will require cities to remain vigilant in guarding its watersheds, particularly after a record number of wildfires struck the state in 2020 and scorched more than 4 million acres.

“We were very fortunate, but we are aware the odds are not in our favor for future fires,” she said during her video call to council members at City Hall.