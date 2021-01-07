City: Napa reservoirs spared the worst from 2020 wildfires

Two reservoirs feeding water to the city of Napa apparently were spared the worst of the onslaught from last year’s historic wildfires that tore through the county’s rural north, the director of the municipal water system reported this week.
Watershed lands around Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir escaped high-intensity burning during the Hennessey Fire that erupted Aug. 16, according to city water manager Joy Eldredge.
Although the lightning-triggered blaze spread to about 9,800 of the 38,800 acres of watershed surrounding the two reservoirs, trees and plant life that burned should regrow within a year, thus reducing the risk of long-term erosion that could degrade water quality to more than 80,000 Napa-area customers, she told the City Council Tuesday afternoon.
The Hennessey Fire’s burn zone covered the eastern portion of Lake Hennessey's watershed including the drainage area of Sage Creek, the smallest of three tributaries into the reservoir.
Less than 1% of the area touched by the fire burned at the highest severity, which Eldredge said raises the risk of longer recovery time for vegetation – and thus increased erosion and runoff into streams as wildlands remain bare for longer.
Severely burned terrain also increases the level of total organic carbon levels in water sources, which can harm water quality as the carbon reacts with the disinfectants used to kill microbes in drinking water.
Soil damage was moderate in 21% of the zone, low in 43%, and very low or unburned in 36%, the city report stated.
Later, the Glass Fire that began Sept. 27 near Deer Park reached only into the extreme northwest tip of the Lake Hennessey watershed, despite winds that originally were forecast to blow flames southeast closer to the reservoir, Eldredge said in her report.
The fire threatened but ultimately did not encroach into Conn Creek, the largest of Lake Hennessey’s tributaries, and is not expected to affect the lake’s water quality as the fire-affected areas do not drain directly to Conn Creek.
Despite Napa’s water supply escaping the immediate threat of catastrophic fires, Eldredge warned that climate change and the resulting extension of Northern California’s fire season will require cities to remain vigilant in guarding its watersheds, particularly after a record number of wildfires struck the state in 2020 and scorched more than 4 million acres.
“We were very fortunate, but we are aware the odds are not in our favor for future fires,” she said during her video call to council members at City Hall.
Following the Glass Fire, a Cal Fire emergency response team surveyed its effects to judge burn severity to help predict erosion, flood flow and debris flow that could cause further damage long after the fire, said Eldredge.
Sample collection in the reservoir watersheds is scheduled for later this winter — as soon as late January — to determine the wildfires’ full effect on Napa water quality, according to Eldredge. The effort continues a joint city-county testing project that began in January 2020 and has provided a snapshot of pre-fire water conditions.
