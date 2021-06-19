City of Calistoga approves budget, return to normalcy anticipated

Calistoga officials are expecting a return to normal financial times in the coming year, though councilmembers approved a somewhat conservative budget this week.

The current year is expected to end with a General Fund balance of $4.2 million. With operating expenses at $12.5 million, however, they exceed revenue projections by about $1.7 million and will be met with reserve funds.

The city’s financial situation looks pretty good overall, said Gloria Leon, the city’s administrative director, adding that in April the city took in $600,000 in transient occupancy tax (TOT), the largest amount for that month since 2000.

The city is anticipating development impact fees of $1.6 million from the 400 Silverado Trail single-family residences, Silverado Terrace, and two single-family residences.

Staff is also conservatively estimating TOT at 42% of the city’s revenue, with about $5 million more expected.

With the exception of the 50% General Fund reserve, at 33% for the coming year, the proposed budget meets and/or exceeds all of the city council’s established goals and policies, staff said.