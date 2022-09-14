City of Calistoga to hold October open house to kick off water rate studies

To kick off upcoming water and wastewater rate studies, the city of Calistoga’s Public Works Department will hold an open house meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5. The meeting will take place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga at 1401 N. Oak St., Calistoga.

The intent of the public process is to ensure the rates customers pay are “fair, equitable, and aligned with community values and priorities,” according to a city news release. Beyond that, the rate study will also consider legal requirements and whether the rates are sufficient to ensure the financial viability of the city’s utilities, which includes allowing the city to carry out infrastructure investments and critical maintenance, the statement says.

The open house itself will involve a series of stations staffed by subject matter experts, available for one-on-one conversations, according to the announcement. The rate studies will run through early 2023.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The City hopes to gather valuable resident feedback on water issues and input on what priorities any future rate structure should help accomplish (i.e., water conservation, water system reliability and resiliency, etc.),” the press release says. “Community input will be critical to the ongoing water and wastewater rate studies.”