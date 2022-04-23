City of Napa aiming to staff back up with next budget

Still on the rebound from the economic impacts of COVID-19, the city of Napa is aiming to staff back up with its upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

“We still have a ways to go, but at least that rebound is taking place,” City Manager Steve Potter said at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Budget officer Jessie Gooch told the Napa City Council that the budget was designed specifically around this goal — which falls in line with the “recruitment and workforce stability” category identified by the city council as its top priority back at its annual goal-setting workshop in late February.

Gooch noted the city currently has 74 vacant positions, a number which includes 17 positions that were frozen in past pandemic years to respond to budget shortfalls. Among the most significant proposed unfrozen position includes the city’s Parks and Recreation Department services director.

“Since the spring of 2020, we’ve been freezing positions in the general fund to help balance the budget in the face of declining revenues,” Gooch said. “In fiscal 21 we froze 32 vacant positions and held many other positions vacant during the year for savings. In fiscal 22, we froze 18 positions when adopting a budget. Looking forward we want to provide departments the flexibility to hire the positions they need.”

But this year, she said, no positions will be frozen and all existing positions will be fully budgeted for. The city does expect to continue facing difficulties in hiring, she said, so a savings of $2.3 million is budgeted to account for that.

Even so, staffing up will also bring expected expenditures up, Gooch noted. The expected total expenditures for the general fund are roughly $109 million, a 4.9% increase from the expected $104 million expenditure in the current budget year. Proposed revenues will balance the budget at about $110 million.

Expected revenue is also dependent on anticipated growth in sales tax and transient occupancy tax among other revenue sources that have been recovering rapidly from pandemic levels in recent months, Gooch said.

Similarly to past years, the proposal assigns the Napa Police Department 32.5% of the general fund, and the Napa Fire Department 21.2%. The Public Works department would receive the next highest amount, at 13%, while the Parks and Recreation and Finance departments tie at an 8% allocation each.

The proposal presented to the council also contained asks, or “decision packages,” from the various city departments that may be implemented in the budget. The Parks and Recreation Department, for example — which had its budget cut back among the most — is asking to restore $32,000 in funding for the Napa Lighted Art Festival.

Another example: the city manager’s office is asking the council to promote the assistant to the city manager — Molly Rattigan, who has served as the city's point-person on homelessness — to a deputy city manager position, and to add a management analyst position to help the deputy manager on housing, homelessness and climate change at a cost of $230,000.

The city will host a public hearing on the proposed budget June 7, and the City Council is scheduled to adopt the budget on June 21, before it’s implemented on July 1.

