Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A federal agency overseeing employment law found the city of Napa likely discriminated against a former deputy chief building official when they denied him a promotion in 2019.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission made the finding about Keith Marks, who is Black, regarding the hiring of an allegedly less qualified applicant for the then-vacant chief building official position.

That represents a potential violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which “prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.”

In a related matter, the city also allegedly failed to consistently retain hiring documents in violation of federal recordkeeping law, including application documents created by applicants for employment along with related records, such as interview notes, according to the March 3 determination letter signed on behalf of the commission.

According to Marks' LinkedIn profile, he worked for the city of Napa's building department for almost six years, including roughly three years as deputy chief building official. He left the department in February 2020, the profile states.

The commission carried out an investigation after Marks alleged he applied for a promotional opportunity with the city for the chief building official role, and claimed the city selected a less qualified candidate from the outside, who was not Black, on Nov. 4, 2019.

After leaving the city, Marks later went on to work as chief building official for Interwest Consulting Group, and then for the city of El Cerrito. He currently works as chief building official for the city of Pinole. (The chief building official role is generally responsible for overseeing local government building departments, which are tasked with enforcing a plethora of state and federal building standards, many connected to health and safety.)

The commission letter notes that after finding there is reason to believe legal violations occurred, the commission attempts to eliminate the allegedly unlawful practices through informal conciliation organized by a commission representative.

The Napa City Council met to discuss the letter in a closed meeting early on Thursday. City Clerk Tiffany Carranza said in an email that no disclosable actions were taken at the meeting, though Marks said Thursday afternoon that he had signed a settlement agreement of the case with the city. Details of the agreement were not disclosed as of late Thursday afternoon.

City spokesperson Jaina French said the city couldn’t comment on the case, but added; “We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment or disparate treatment of any kind.” French noted the city in 2020 passed a resolution declaring systemic racism a public health crisis, and that the city has instituted manual training and yearly workplace culture assessments to identify internal diversity, equity and inclusion issues.

PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto takes home five California journalism awards First Place Artistic Photo Category Third Place Feature Photo Category Third Place Sports Feature Photo First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair)