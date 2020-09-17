City of Napa and Community Foundation team up to offer tenant protections

The City of Napa has allocated an additional $250,00 to Napa Valley Community Foundation to further support tenant protections for Napans experiencing housing insecurity as a result of COVID-19.
These federal CARES Act funds, which will be distributed to NVCF by this week’s end, will augment an expanding program to support local tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to financial hardship related to the ongoing pandemic.
The City of Napa’s initial allocation of $100,000 to NVCF last month helped to kickstart a funding initiative that resulted in an additional $200,000 in donor support.
“We are pleased to maintain and bolster our partnership with NVCF, as they continue to support the Napa community in so many ways,” said Napa City Manager Steve Potter. “Our City Council and our staff recognize how important this support is for those struggling in Napa, so by supplying this additional funding, we can assist NVCF in getting even more resources to those who need it most.”
Program Qualification
To qualify for assistance, renters must live in the City of Napa, be at or below 120% of Area Median Income, and be ineligible for government-sponsored unemployment assistance.
NVCF’s existing program in Napa is a partnership with On the Move, a nonprofit that has distributed financial assistance and support services to local residents after other recent disasters.
With the City of Napa’s latest contributions, NVCF will continue to expand the tenant protection program into a larger campaign that, it is hoped, will continue as long as there is a need. The City and NVCF hope this additional $250,000 in funding will continue to encourage even more donors to support this program.
“We are deeply grateful for the leadership and extraordinary generosity of the City of Napa in this effort,” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. “It’s been a very challenging six months or so for Napa residents, between the pandemic, the fires and everything else. The rapid grassroots deployment of CARES Act resources by our City is really remarkable.”
For more information about the tenant protection program, including eligibility requirements, please visit www.napavalleycf.org. To inquire about assistance, please call On The Move at (707)363-8390 or send an email efa@onthemovebayarea.org.
