City of Napa and Community Foundation team up to offer tenant protections

The City of Napa has allocated an additional $250,00 to Napa Valley Community Foundation to further support tenant protections for Napans experiencing housing insecurity as a result of COVID-19.

These federal CARES Act funds, which will be distributed to NVCF by this week’s end, will augment an expanding program to support local tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to financial hardship related to the ongoing pandemic.

The City of Napa’s initial allocation of $100,000 to NVCF last month helped to kickstart a funding initiative that resulted in an additional $200,000 in donor support.

“We are pleased to maintain and bolster our partnership with NVCF, as they continue to support the Napa community in so many ways,” said Napa City Manager Steve Potter. “Our City Council and our staff recognize how important this support is for those struggling in Napa, so by supplying this additional funding, we can assist NVCF in getting even more resources to those who need it most.”

Program Qualification

To qualify for assistance, renters must live in the City of Napa, be at or below 120% of Area Median Income, and be ineligible for government-sponsored unemployment assistance.