City of Napa and Grand Jury in sync on garbage rate increases

The Napa City Council agrees with all but one of the Napa County Grand Jury's findings following its investigation into the reasons behind the garbage rate hike last August and whether it was adequately presented to ratepayers.
City Council approved the 36% garbage price hike, applied incrementally over three and a half years, for the roughly 23,000 residential and commercial customers who receive curbside pickup. It was intended to address a $3.3 million shortfall in the 2020 Solid Waste and Recycling program’s budget.
The Grand Jury concluded the rate increases were “justified and timely,” but with said the city could have communicated more transparently with residents about the department’s finances.
Required by state law to respond to the jury, city staff concurred with three of the jury’s four findings, and presented its written response to council at Tuesday’s public hearing for approval.
The Utilities Department oversees the Solid Waste and Materials Diversion Fund whose revenues come directly from ratepayers and whose expenditures go to service those ratepayers.
Local officials estimate the average cost of trash, recycling and compost collection – which ultimately diverts about 69% of materials from the landfill – is about $33.5 million annually. But 2018 saw a significant increase in costs due to the need for capital improvements and a renegotiation of the contract with the primary service provider, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, and declining revenue as the global markets for recyclable materials plunged.
The revenue shortfall compelled the department to increase the price to avoid sacrificing on the scope and scale of the service provided to customers, a rationale the Grand Jury endorsed in its report.
However, the Grand Jury called on the Utilities Department to better educate the public on the specifics of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund’s finances.
It dedicated much of its scrutiny to the rate notice -- the packet sent to ratepayers ahead of the City Council meeting last year to decide the rate hike.
According to the Grand Jury, the budget pie chart didn’t provide enough granular detail on two items: the cost of repairs to city streets caused by the weight of garbage trucks and the cost of the 2001 Coombsville dump lawsuit liability debt.
The city conceded it could have pulled out the approximately $1.1 million use for mitigating street repairs as a separate budget item within the pie chart. Instead, it was lumped into the $1.5 million “transfers and contributions” category since it was provided directly to Public Works to handle the damages.
However, it disagreed with the Grand Jury’s finding regarding Coombsville Dump liability, saying to get too “granular” wouldn’t make a lot of sense.
The Grand Jury report provided two recommendations for the city, both of which staff said it has already implemented or would implement by Dec. 31.
First, it suggested the Utilities Department directly inform ratepayers of where they can “locate information explaining how all revenues and expenditures are allocated and spent” each year. It recommended doing so through the monthly bill.
The city’s written response acknowledged its routine budget reports to City Council are insufficient, especially for those ratepayers unfamiliar with the public hearing process, and it committed to enhance its outreach to ratepayers through clear directions on the monthly bill, per the jury’s recommendation.
To account for the steady decline in revenues as the global demand for recyclables drops, the Grand Jury’s second recommendation to the city was that it “explore new sources of revenue” to offset any future shortfall.
In its response, staff said the recommendation has already been implemented and they’re creating new sources of revenue. It pointed to City Council’s approval in April of the adjusted gate fees to the processing facilities that will generate an estimated $794,000 in additional revenue for the upcoming fiscal year as an example of this kind of work.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
