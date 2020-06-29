City of Napa and Grand Jury in sync on garbage rate increases

The revenue shortfall compelled the department to increase the price to avoid sacrificing on the scope and scale of the service provided to customers, a rationale the Grand Jury endorsed in its report.

However, the Grand Jury called on the Utilities Department to better educate the public on the specifics of the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund’s finances.

It dedicated much of its scrutiny to the rate notice -- the packet sent to ratepayers ahead of the City Council meeting last year to decide the rate hike.

According to the Grand Jury, the budget pie chart didn’t provide enough granular detail on two items: the cost of repairs to city streets caused by the weight of garbage trucks and the cost of the 2001 Coombsville dump lawsuit liability debt.

The city conceded it could have pulled out the approximately $1.1 million use for mitigating street repairs as a separate budget item within the pie chart. Instead, it was lumped into the $1.5 million “transfers and contributions” category since it was provided directly to Public Works to handle the damages.

However, it disagreed with the Grand Jury’s finding regarding Coombsville Dump liability, saying to get too “granular” wouldn’t make a lot of sense.