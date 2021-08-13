City of Napa announces "Make it in Napa" initiative to support local creative industry

The city of Napa economic development division announced the “Make it in Napa” initiative Thursday, a plan to support and grow the creative, maker and manufacturing industries in the city in partnership with nonprofits PlaceMade and Artspace.
A survey for artists and makers, which can be found at artspace.org/MakeitinNapaSurvey, is the first step in the process. The survey will gauge the housing and space needs of local creative people, or those who may come to the city in the future, according to a city press release. Then the city will know how to invest in housing and space for manufacturing, production or art studios.
“Napa is home to many artists, manufacturers, creatives, and makers and the City is looking for ways that we can support them,” said city manager Steve Potter in the press release. “No one knows how we can do that better than our creatives themselves. The results of this survey will help us determine real actions we can take for Napa’s artists.”
The “Make it in Napa” initiative started up after a 2019 study from the Bay Area Council Economic Institute said Napa was missing out on opportunities to grow its creative and manufacturing sectors, according to the press release. The study recommended that Napa create spaces for innovation, which led to the city partnering with PlaceMade and Artspace. The initiative as a whole is made possible with an Economic Development Administration Grant the city secured in 2020, according to the press release.
Artspace is a consultant and developer of affordable spaces for artists, according to the press release. PlaceMade is an industrial real estate consultancy.
“Through this survey, a series of focus groups and one-on-one conversations, the team will work on delivering a series of actionable steps to foster the growth of new space, partnerships, policies, and programs that support Napa’s creatives and makers,” says the press release.
For more information, visit artspace.org/MakeItInNapa.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.