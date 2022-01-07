 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Napa appoints Liz Habkirk to assistant city manager position

Liz Habkirk

Liz Habkirk was appointed to assistant city manager at the city of Napa this week. 

 Courtesy, City of Napa

The city of Napa announced this week that Liz Habkirk has been appointed assistant city manager.

Habkirk joined the city in January 2020 as deputy city manager after working for Napa County for nine years. She served in a variety of roles during her time working for the county, including as deputy public works director. Prior to working for Napa County, Habkirk worked in the city manager’s office of Reno, Nevada.

The assistant city manager position was previously eliminated by the city in 2020, as part of the city’s response to a projected budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the position was reinstated last year as part of the Napa City Council’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget approval.

The deputy city manager position Habkirk previously filled has now been eliminated, according to a city press release. Habkirk stands to earn $84,376 more in salary per year in the reinstated assistant city manager position, according to city manager Steve Potter. In 2020, Habkirk earned $151,404 in salary and $45,367 in benefits as deputy city manager, according to Transparent California.

People are also reading…

Habkirk has led several initiatives since coming to the city, including process improvements, policy updates, and ordinance amendments to improve services, according to the city press release.

She’s also been deeply involved in labor-management, according to the press release, and has negotiated contracts with several employee unions.

As assistant city manager, Habkirk now has oversight over the city’s Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Fire Department and community relations division of the city manager’s office, the press release says.

Listen to the Sounds of Christmas Brass players perform "Adeste Fideles" at the South Napa Marketplace.
Edward Booth's most memorable Napa Valley Register stories of 2021

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News