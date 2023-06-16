A plan for the city of Napa to lease the Motel 6 on Solano Avenue to help transition 120 of Napa’s homeless residents out of encampments and into supportive housing might soon move forward, following a Tuesday announcement that California had awarded the city $15 million in grant funds for that purpose.

But that plan has not yet been approved by the Napa City Council. With the grant funds now approved, the plan will be coming before the council on July 18, according to Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan.

Back in January, when the council unanimously approved the application to California’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program — amid several fierce calls from community members and business owners in the area to not move forward with the lease — several councilmembers specifically noted that they weren’t voting to approve the Motel 6 project at that time. The project would need to come back to the council for approval should the state award the city the requested funding, the councilmembers stated.

"The site will include robust wrap around case management services, security, and other services with the goal of transitioning clients from encampments to temporary shelter to permanent housing," Rattigan wrote in an email Thursday.

Should the plan go forward as initially proposed in the grant application, some of the funding would be used to pay for a three-year lease of the property, at a cost of roughly $6 million, Rattigan said at the time.

That would be matched with a staffing plan that would make sure there’s always two staff members on site, and that mirrors staffing at the city’s south Napa shelter, according to Rattigan.

The grant funding awards announced by the state Tuesday — which totals $199 million, adding on to $96 million awarded in previous rounds of grant funding — is specifically intended to move people living in encampments into housing, according to a California press release.

The city said in the application it would prioritize closing down encampments on state property — including property owned by the California Department of Transportation, such as Highway 29 encampments and those under the Maxwell Bridge — as well as encampments around Napa's various creeks, the Napa River and Kennedy Park.

California is largely trying to tamp down on the growing number of homeless people living in encampments by providing housing and supportive services, and Napa’s potential lease of the Motel 6 would fit into that goal. Another reason the city needs the rooms is because of a legal restriction on clearing encampments unless alternative shelter options are available.

“It is really only with increased shelter capacity that we're really going to be able as a city to effectively address unsheltered encampments,” Rattigan said in January.

Napa previously housed homeless residents at the Motel 6 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As originally proposed, the new program would seek to serve 120 individuals in total, bringing about 65 residents on site at any one time to fill 66 rooms.

The city of Napa was awarded the fourth-most of any jurisdiction in the grant cycle, with Los Angeles County awarded the most by far — $59.5 million to serve 3,000 people on Skid Row — and San Diego County and the city of Fresno granted $17 million apiece.

Other Bay Area cities also received awards, including an $8.6 million award for Richmond, $6.5 million for San Francisco, $4.9 million for Berkeley, $4.6 million for Sonoma County, $3.9 million for Santa Rosa, $2.7 million for Marin County and $250,000 for San Rafael.