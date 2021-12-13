City of Napa building permit fees for affordable housing and ADUs will be cut in half

Starting Jan. 1 next year, city of Napa user fees — which apply to a broad swath of services such as building permits, sports field rentals and memorial benches and trees — are set to rise so the city can eventually recoup 100% of the cost of providing most of those services.

But because raising fees on affordable housing building permits could discourage the development of affordable housing, the Napa City Council voted last week to cut affordable building permit fees by 50%. That will allow the fees to remain about where they currently are, according to a staff presentation.

Specifically, the council voted 3-2 to approve the reduction for building permit fees connected to affordable and workforce housing projects — housing aimed at those earning 120% area median income and below — and accessory dwelling units 500 square feet or smaller. The reduction also applies to associated plan review and inspection fees.

That action follows council approval of the new fee structure in October and a request that city staff come back with a discount program for affordable housing.

The city currently subsidizes user fee services using the city’s general fund, which means full cost recovery would allow for those dollars to be spent elsewhere.

Fee increases for user fees that require more than a 25% increase to be brought to full recovery, like most building-related fees, will be rolled out in 25% increments over the next three years. Otherwise, the fees will be rolled out at their full assessed amount starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

That means building fees receiving the 50% discount will still rise in cost over the next few years, but will retain the discount.

The two councilmembers who voted against the fee cut, Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, said — as they previously did at the October meeting — that they’d like the subsidy to apply for housing at all levels.

Luros pointed out that, even with the subsidy, the city is still charging fees for affordable housing. She said she’d like to see the city incentivize developers more to come and create housing in Napa.

“In my opinion, cutting it in half for some is not enough,” Luros said.

Alessio said she thinks the city should do all it can, on multiple levels, to encourage housing development in the city. She also said she’d like the council to look into fees for people who own second or third homes in Napa but don’t live in the city full-time.

“In any way shape and form, if we can support and incentivize more housing for people to live here and work here, the better it is for all of us,” Alessio said.

Additionally, Alessio said she was concerned with the 500-square foot limit for applying the fee reduction to ADUs, and said she wanted to expand the fee reduction to ADUs 1,000-square feet and below.

City attorney Michael Barrett said the limitation is because ADUs 500-square feet or less aren’t charged an affordable housing impact fee — a fee charged to most development projects that goes into the city’s affordable housing fund.

Community development director Vin Smith added ADUs within that size limit are considered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development considers as moderate income housing. Any ADU that’s bigger, he said, isn’t considered moderate income housing. The maximum size for an ADU in Napa is 1,200 square feet, Smith said.

Councilmember Beth Painter said she thinks most building-related fees should be assigned primarily for cost recovery because those fees help streamline the approval process.

Painter added that the city could look into other fees that impact housing development in the upcoming months, which she said could do more to change how market-rate housing is built.

“I think we could, at a future date, start looking at some of the other fees that might be impacting housing,” Painter said. “That could be in our February workshop to talk about really how we help incentivize housing.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said affordable housing and workforce housing is exactly where the city needs to focus subsidization efforts. He added the city can look at increasing subsidies for market-rate housing in the future, but it’s already been effectively subsidizing all kinds of housing development for too long by not updating its fees.

“If we expand some of the subsidies to market-rate housing, market-rate housing is going to take priority over affordable housing and workforce housing,” Narvaez said. “That’s why I think our focus should be, as it is here, workforce and affordable housing.”

