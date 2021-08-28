City of Napa carries out collaborative Kennedy Park encampment cleanup

Curren estimated the encampment started up in Kennedy Park about eight or nine years ago, and has grown in size throughout the past decade, as Napa’s homeless population has increased. Curren said the city has to balance many competing needs in handling homelessness, including safety of the residents, fire safety and environmental concerns.

Curren also said 8% to 10% of all incidents the Napa Fire Department responds to involve homelessness in some respect — he estimated there’s about 800 incidents involving homelessness each year, which averages out to two or three each day — whether it be a response to fires or medical events. The number of incidents related to homelessness has only increased over time, he said, taking up a progressively greater amount of the department’s time and resources.

Curren added that if the fire department needs to respond to an event in a remote area such as Kennedy Park, it can stress the department’s resources for a while, which means the city often has less fire department staff available to respond to other fires or emergencies.

“[Getting there] can take the whole response time,” Curren said. “And most of the events are totally preventable.”