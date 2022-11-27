City of Napa celebrates 100th anniversary of water system

This year marked the 150th since the city of Napa incorporated. It also marked another significant if less flashy milestone — of a vitally important infrastructure system that’s kept Napans hydrated all these years, and which has gained increased prominence during California’s current drought.

The city’s water system has, indeed, been owned by the city for 100 years. It evolved significantly through the decades into the modern infrastructure Napans know today, a system that relies on a combination of Lake Hennessey, Milliken Reservoir and State Water Project water supplies.

Currently, the water system serves about 84,000 customers; it includes three treatment plants, 12 storage tanks, nine pump stations, 350 miles of pipelines, two dams and 5,000 acres of watershed property.

The Napa City Council recently celebrated the water system’s anniversary with a proclamation. Beyond that, Joy Eldredge, the city’s deputy utilities director, shared details about the history of Napa’s water infrastructure at the meeting.

Napa didn’t have an organized water supply system between 1848 and 1883, according to Eldredge. Instead, people got their water through a hodgepodge of individual home wells, and the town had a variety of windmills and tank houses for water storage.

But Napans came to recognize the need for a centralized system. During the 35 years before 1883, nine attempts to put together a central system went forward and failed, because the people behind those efforts weren’t able to raise enough money to move ahead, according to Eldredge. Finally, in 1883, an organized water system known as the Napa City Water Company came together with the help of several of Napa’s prominent figures at the time, such as Samuel Holden, George Goodman, E.W. Churchill and J. A. McClellan.

That privately owned system built up a water supply using a 10-foot tall dam built on the Napa River about half a mile north of Trancas Street. The water was filtered through a locomotive boiler filled with sand, Eldredge said. It then went through an 18-inch wooden pipeline to both cisterns and a pumping plant at Hagen Road and Silverado Trail known as the waterworks.

The Napa City Water Company grew over the years — it built up its systems and added cast iron pipes for water delivery in the early 1900s, some of which are still in service today, according to Eldredge. But that wasn’t sufficient as the local population grew. As water demand surged, Napans were drinking from an increasingly brackish supply, Eldredge said.

So in 1922 the city of Napa, with a population of about 6,000, moved to purchase the Napa City Waterworks, using bond financing, for $240,000. At the same time, the city moved to secure a new source of fresh water, and finished construction on the Milliken Dam, tank and pipeline, in 1924 at a cost of $657,000.

The next major improvement to the system arrived during World War II and the resulting boom in military activity at Mare Island in Vallejo. In 1941, Napa was declared a living area for Mare Island defense workers, and housing construction swiftly exceeded the city’s water supply. Eldredge noted that the influx of newcomers stressed the system to the point that portions of Napa had no access to water from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.

From 1942 through 1948 — at a cost of $1.5 million — the city of Napa moved to design and construct the 110-foot Conn Dam, impounding 31,500 acre-feet of water in Lake Hennessey. Using the same pot of money, the city also built 21 miles of transmission pipeline and the Eastside Open Reservoir on the east side of Napa.

“With just a few drops of chlorine, that water came to town,” Eldredge said. “There really wasn’t a treatment process, there really wasn’t filtration, it was just really some chlorination.”

More storage tanks were added over the years, but water demand effectively doubled from 1948 to the 1960s, according to Eldredge. Ed Barwick, a city council member at the time, along with others, recognized the need for more water. They applied to receive water from the State Water Project, to pump water into Napa from the California Delta.

The city also moved to construct the Jamieson Canyon Water Treatment Plant in the 1960s, along with 10 miles of transmission pipeline to deliver water. Along the same lines, a treatment plant was built at Lake Hennessey in 1981 to enable the use of Hennessey water during the winter. And construction of several more storage tanks, as well as various upgrades to the treatment plant, went forward over the years.

Eldredge noted that the city is currently working to define the 30-year future of the city’s water system, stretching from 2025 to 2055. Infrastructure upgrades are needed, she said, and the city will need to continue to invest in water conservation so that water supplies can go further with the increased unpredictability of weather caused by climate change.

“Even with the water that we have today and the entitlements for the State Water Project, they’re not as reliable as they had been when we first purchased them,” Eldredge said. “Part of that is climate change. There’s assumptions of flashier, larger storms, larger droughts, storms coming in faster, and then also changes to how we release flows to the environment. Those things weren’t necessarily accounted for years ago. It’s all changing the reliability and the amount of supply we have.”