City of Napa committee allocates block grant funds to support housing and public service needs

The city of Napa’s Community Development Block Grant Committee voted this week to allocate roughly $730,000 in annual federal funds to various local organizations that help support Napa’s housing needs and community development.

CDBG funds, assigned by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), are generally intended to help improve community housing and expand economic opportunities for low- to moderate- income people.

About $453,000 of the city’s estimated allocation — which will change somewhat based on actual funding given by HUD and will still need to be approved by the Napa City Council — was approved by the committee to go to the city’s housing rehabilitation program.

About $53,000 of those funds were originally recommended by staff for a Napa Valley Community Housing reroofing project for Schoolhouse Court, a community of low-income rental units on Shurtleff Avenue. But Erica Roteman Sklar, president of NVCH, said at the meeting that the organization has found another funding source that will work better for the project.

The city’s housing rehab program provides loans and grants to low-income homeowners and landlords who provide affordable housing to Napa’s residents, said Hernando Guillem, the program’s manager. According to the city’s application, the program has been around since 1991. The city revamped the rental segment of the program in August 2021, upping loan maximums and opening up some flexibility in the loan agreements for landlords.

The application says the city approved 10 rehabilitation applications and is reviewing seven more this fiscal year. The average rehab cost, the application says, is about $50,000 per project, which means the 17 projects in the pipeline would cost roughly $850,000.

CDBG funds also pay for CDBG program planning and administration, at a cost of roughly $135,000.

Beyond the city’s own programs, the committee approved a roughly $76,000 allocation for Fair Housing Napa Valley to support the nonprofit’s landlord/tenant support program. Pablo Zatarain, FHNV executive director, said the organization is dedicated to eliminating housing discrimination and maximizing housing opportunities for all of Napa’s residents.

“Much of the work that we ultimately end up doing falls a bit outside of the fair housing scope and falls more so into the housing opportunities area, which comes in the form of our landlord/tenant program,” Zatarain said at the meeting. “That’s the vast majority of cases that we get, and those cases are the ones that don’t involve an allegation of discrimination.”

FHNV has opened up over 700 houses cases since January 2021, Zatarain said, and 61% of those cases were landlord/tenant. The nonprofit is mostly funded by the federal Fair Housing Initiatives Program and contributions from Napa County’s local government agencies, according to the FHVN application.

Stephanie Gaul, assistant housing manager, said at the meeting that FHNV was allocated about twice as much in CDBG funding for the next fiscal year compared to the $34,333 it received in the current fiscal year because Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — wanted to stop receiving funding through the CDBG process because of onerous reporting and invoicing requirements.

Abode, which is primarily funded through direct contributions from the city of Napa and Napa County, will instead be receiving increased funding from the city’s general fund to make up for the loss of CDBG funding, Gaul said. And FHNV, she added, will receive more money from CDBG, but less from the city’s general fund.

Staff also originally recommended that $30,000 be allocated to a potential newcomer known as TMC Community Capital, an Oakland-based community development financial institution that was proposing providing direct assistance loans to small business owners and requested $50,000.

But no representative from TMC showed up at the meeting, so the committee decided to allocate the $30,000 elsewhere. It will be split, instead, with 75% going to NEWS, Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services, originally allocated $27,130, and 25% going to Catholic Charities, which was allocated about $9,000 to run the Rainbow House Emergency Family Shelter.

There is, however, a cap on how much CDBG public service funding can be given out each year. Gaul said in an email that HUD stipulates that total public service funding can’t exceed 20% of the sum given from the current year allocations plus the prior year program income. The cap isn’t yet known because the official funding allocation isn’t known yet. So, she said, any funding that can’t go to NEWS or Catholic Charities will instead be held until next year.

NEWS uses the CDBG funds they receive to supplement the cost of a full-time bilingual advocate position, said executive director Tracy Lamb at the meeting. Lamb added that the nonprofit — which provides services for domestic violence survivors — served 33 adults and 23 children last year.

“Our bilingual case manager who makes sure that those clients, even if they’re in a shelter or in a hotel, that they have all the things that they need,” Lamb said. “And in those last years that included not only food and clothing but also making sure that they had technology so their kids could remain in school.”

A portion of previously unspent CARES Act CDBG funds has also been going to NEWS. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus sent out by the federal government to local agencies, specifically for them to help handle the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city received about $1.1 million in CARES CDBG funds, and successfully allocated most of it to public services. But a significant chunk of at least $200,000 from funds originally allocated to a microenterprise business grant program went unused and is now being reallocated.

About $63,000 of that funding still needs to be given out, Gaul said.

Gaul added that, unlike what she previously believed, the city has a few years to spend all of the CARES CDBG funding. But, she said, she doesn’t want to sit on the money because the city’s returning to a degree of normalcy and the funding is earmarked to address the continuing needs of the pandemic.

“I want to make sure we’re deploying that money fast,” Gaul said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

