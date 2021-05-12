City of Napa conducting homeless services survey

The City of Napa is requesting the public’s participation in a Homeless Services Survey to assist the city in developing short- and long-term strategies to address and assist individuals experiencing homelessness.

The results of this survey will be presented to the Napa City Council for discussion on June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Because the challenges that accompany homelessness are not unique to the City of Napa, the survey has been designed based on actions or programs that have been implemented in other jurisdictions.

“The City of Napa recognizes the challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness as well as the challenges homelessness brings to the community of Napa as a whole,” said Molly Rattigan, of the City Manager’s office.

“Though there is no simple solution, Napa is putting in the work to find avenues that will work for our city, our residents, and our staff. The Homeless Services Survey will help bring forward different perspectives from our community members so we can develop a holistic, multi-faceted strategy to address homelessness here and ultimately, improve the quality of life for the City.”

Napa is dedicated to having important conversations with our community to design and act upon both long-term and short-term measures, Rattigan said.