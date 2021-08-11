City of Napa considering COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to Delta variant

The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.
City manager Steve Potter didn't elaborate on what those adjustments could be in a Wednesday interview, but he said they could come as soon as next week.
“If the positive test return rate and hospitalization rate continue to rise, then next week I will have to make some adjustments,” Potter said.
Potter said a low number of city staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, with positive cases popping up here and there. But, he added, the recent surge is worrying because the safety of city employees and the community is of the utmost importance to the city, and the city has gone without about 20% of its workforce throughout the pandemic.
During the first year of the pandemic, Napa left 57 city positions vacant and froze 28 positions for budgetary reasons, according to previous Register reporting. The city’s 2021-22 budget, buoyed by funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, includes a goal of filling those vacancies by June 2022 and reducing the number of frozen positions from 28 to 18. But the city has so far found several of those positions very difficult to hire for, said Potter.
“The government is experiencing the same thing the private sector is, which is that it’s become difficult to find employees to fill jobs,” Potter said. “Police department, engineers, water treatment workers, they’re all fairly difficult positions to fill right now.”
Napa approached reopening cautiously last month. The city officially opened up government buildings for in-person services and public meetings early in July, a few weeks after California’s major safety restriction system, the tier-based Blueprint for a Safer Economy, was retired.
But the city still required masks for everyone inside city facilities regardless of vaccination status — a safety recommendation dropped by the state in June and later recommended again at the end of July — and set up various other safety measures.
Though the city follows Napa County public health orders, Potter said, the city is eyeing the most recent COVID-19 surge with safety in mind.
“We’re really watching the effects of the Delta variant out there. The statewide numbers, national numbers and even local numbers are going up,” Potter said. “We’re really thinking: what adjustments do we need to make in order to preserve the workforce through health and safety.”
Potter first brought up possible safety adjustments at a Napa City Council meeting last week, and said the city will be assessing the situation this week. Additionally, a representative from the Queen of the Valley Medical Center will be speaking to the City Council about the COVID-19 hospitalization rate next week, he said.
At the meeting last week, Potter said Napa County had 240 positive COVID-19 tests in June, slightly above what it was a month prior. But in July, he said, the county had 886 positive tests. There was also two deaths from COVID-19 in June and July, Potter said, and another Napa COVID-19 death was reported in August.
Potter added that the growth rate of cases is higher than last year: In June 2020 there were 478 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported, and in July there were about 1,300 positive tests, he said.
“We were doing very well up until June of this year when everybody was feeling more comfortable, we relaxed some restrictions,” Potter said.
Potter recommended that people get vaccinated or follow simple safety measures — social distancing and masking — to help lessen the pressure on health care workers handling COVID-19 cases.
Potter also said that, if the county was still operating under the colored tiers of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy — retried by the state on June 15 — Napa would be in the most restrictive purple tier, meaning COVID-19 transmission is “widespread” under the system, which previously imposed safety restrictions on businesses, schools and most sectors of pre-COVID life.
“I really want to stress that we need to be really careful,” Potter said. “We will be assessing over the next week where the numbers are going countywide, those numbers were countywide numbers, and then making any adjustments that we need to keep our community and our workforce healthy. As you know we’re down approximately 20% of our employees at this time, so having every person remain healthy and their families remain healthy is critical to us.”
