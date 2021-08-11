City of Napa considering COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to Delta variant

Potter first brought up possible safety adjustments at a Napa City Council meeting last week, and said the city will be assessing the situation this week. Additionally, a representative from the Queen of the Valley Medical Center will be speaking to the City Council about the COVID-19 hospitalization rate next week, he said.

At the meeting last week, Potter said Napa County had 240 positive COVID-19 tests in June, slightly above what it was a month prior. But in July, he said, the county had 886 positive tests. There was also two deaths from COVID-19 in June and July, Potter said, and another Napa COVID-19 death was reported in August.

Potter added that the growth rate of cases is higher than last year: In June 2020 there were 478 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported, and in July there were about 1,300 positive tests, he said.

“We were doing very well up until June of this year when everybody was feeling more comfortable, we relaxed some restrictions,” Potter said.

Potter recommended that people get vaccinated or follow simple safety measures — social distancing and masking — to help lessen the pressure on health care workers handling COVID-19 cases.