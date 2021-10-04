City of Napa considering plan to replace Fuller Park playground with public art play structure

The city of Napa is working on a plan to replace the Fuller Park playground, which is nearing the end of its lifespan, with a public art project that would also serve as a play structure.

The city’s Public Art Steering Committee voted unanimously last week to recommend city staff move forward on the proposal. The project needs to run through several more steps — gathering community input, finding an artist, assessing plans — before eventually going to the Napa City Council for approval.

The proposal, which is likely a few years off from being realized, would create the first public art project focused on children and families in Napa, said Katrina Gregory, recreation manager for the city. Gregory said the piece will also serve as a kickoff for the city’s Arts in Parks program, which aims to spread permanent public art throughout the entire Napa community.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“[This project] kind of gets to the heart of arts and parks program,” Gregory said at the meeting. “We’re trying to get art out beyond just the center of the downtown area and focusing on a whole different audience.”