City of Napa considering plan to replace Fuller Park playground with public art play structure

The city of Napa is working on a plan to replace the Fuller Park playground, which is nearing the end of its lifespan, with a public art project that would also serve as a play structure.
The city’s Public Art Steering Committee voted unanimously last week to recommend city staff move forward on the proposal. The project needs to run through several more steps — gathering community input, finding an artist, assessing plans — before eventually going to the Napa City Council for approval.
The proposal, which is likely a few years off from being realized, would create the first public art project focused on children and families in Napa, said Katrina Gregory, recreation manager for the city. Gregory said the piece will also serve as a kickoff for the city’s Arts in Parks program, which aims to spread permanent public art throughout the entire Napa community.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“[This project] kind of gets to the heart of arts and parks program,” Gregory said at the meeting. “We’re trying to get art out beyond just the center of the downtown area and focusing on a whole different audience.”
The Arts in Parks program started up as a concept about two years ago, after the Public Art Steering Committee moved under direction of the city’s Parks and Recreation department and away from the city’s economic development division, Gregory said.
She added that the parks department has been looking into various opportunities for public art in city parks this year. Since July, the department has focused on researching companies and artists who’ve completed public art play structure projects in other communities.
Ali Koenig, parks and recreation management analyst for the city, identified the Fuller Park playground as a potential site for a public art project after realizing the play structure, though still safe, is nearing the end of its life and will need to be replaced in the next few years, Gregory said.
So, staff recommended the commission support an option to remove most of the existing play equipment at the Fuller Park playground — instead of a traditional playground retrofit project — and install a public art play structure.
“[We thought] this might be a great location to really make a statement and really do something wonderful for the community with the public art fund,” Gregory said. “How exciting that public art isn’t just a beautiful sculpture downtown or a mural but could be something that has a lot of utility in a way, something that could be really interactive and for children and families in Napa.”
The department, Gregory said, is intending to find a public artist that’s well versed in play structures and the various requirements related to them.
Committee chair John Hannaford said at the meeting that it was important the project be considered as a public art project first — though one inspires play and creative engagement for kids — and a replacement to a playground secondarily.
“When I think about Art in Parks, I’m talking about ... movement and sound and apparatus that kids can get on, and interactives that relate to the aesthetic experience,” Hannaford said.
Committee member Lissa Gibbs agreed with Hannaford that the project should be primarily thought of as public art because of semantic associations around the word “play structure.”
“A play structure’s something you get in a box from Costco,” Gibbs said at at the meeting. “We don’t want that.”
To illustrate the differences between a play structure and public art that would serve the purpose of play, Gibbs recalled visiting the Boston Children’s Museum in Boston as a child and playing with a gigantic pencil and an operational telephone the “size of a house.”
“They weren’t slides; they were something else that was tapping into other parts of your brain, and they were works of art from the late '60s,” Gibbs said. “They were formative experiences for me because they made me think about objects in a different way, and the world.”
Commissioner Evy Warshawski said it’s still important to consider the many kids that use the playground and to maintain that level of appeal to kids with the eventual public art project.
“Tons of kids use the structure now,” Warshawski said. “I think that’s an important component. It has to be inviting for kids because they’re used to going to that park, and they’re all over those structures.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.