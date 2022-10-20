City of Napa continues to make progress on staffing up

In the midst of a yearlong effort to staff up, the city of Napa’s staffing situation has been slowly improving throughout the past year.

The city maintained about 51 vacancies at the end of September, a stark improvement from the 92 roughly a year ago and a small improvement on the 57 seen at the end of March. That’s according to a presentation the city’s human resources director, Heather Ruiz, gave the Napa City Council on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve made some significant progress,” Ruiz said. “It’s still a bit of a mixed story and we’re still struggling in this difficult job market, so I would say it comes with a cautionary tone.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city of Napa and other Napa County cities — along with many other employers — have been struggling through a tough hiring environment for more than a year. After freezing about 60 positions in 2020 in response to an expected economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city prioritized staffing up starting in the middle of 2021, and again prioritized hiring in the current budget year that began in July.

These efforts have generally worked out, as far as hiring goes, but the city has also lost about 47 employees in the past year, with most departures connected to retirements, according to Ruiz. She said that, since April, the Human Resources department has successfully completed 43 recruitments and filled 45 positions. Since Sept. 21, Ruiz said — the time she gave a report to the council on the 92 vacancies — the city has carried out 101 recruitments, resulting in 117 filled positions.

“The turnover, again, I would say we’re not alone in that,” Ruiz said. “I would say every week I read articles both specific to public sector but also, in general, the private sector is struggling with this as well. There’s just been a lot more turnover, a lot more change. Employees are demanding a lot more as they come on, wanting more flexibility.”

Ruiz said to help fill vacancies, the department has been carrying out print and online advertising and attended in-person events, along with other outreach efforts. She also described hearing more concern about the economy, she hopes those concerns will lead to employees staying in place.

“So I’m hoping the trends we’re seeing will cause employees to sort of stay put a little more and that might slow down this, as I’ve talked about in the past, this churn we’ve been experiencing in the labor market," she told council members. "Not just at the city of Napa, but across all industries, there’s been a lot of turnover and a lot of movement in the labor market.”

Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales said at the meeting that Napa Police — which has been a particularly difficult agency to hire for — at the end of September had 11 officer vacancies, four dispatcher vacancies and two community service officer vacancies.