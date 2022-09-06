City of Napa cooling center to stay open through Thursday evening

With the extremely high temperatures felt this Labor Day weekend expected to continue for at least the next several days, the city of Napa’s cooling center, located at the Senior Activity Center at 1500 Jefferson St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday evening, city spokesperson Jaina French said in an email.
Because of a power outage on the north side of Napa, the city first opened the cooling center on Monday at 3 p.m., and it stayed open until 10 p.m. that night.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.