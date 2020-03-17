City of Napa cuts back routine services at municipal facilities as a public health measure

The press release also directs any person experiencing a “critical issue that needs attention” to call the department in question between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and to expect a return phone call. Potter explained how the over-the-phone service and by-appointment plan is intended to keep crowds from congregating in public spaces.

As of now, the closure is expected to last until March 30, at which point Potter told council he hoped the city would be able to slowly restore services to their normal levels. However, staff could extend that timeline, the statement adds.

Napa continues to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel virus that’s brought normal life to a halt all across the Bay Area and the nation. The goal of the city's latest measures is to avoid an “acute peak” of infection, Potter said during his presentation at Monday’s council meeting.

Potter also announced he’d be waiving late fees associated with water bills and business fee licenses, and put a moratorium on all water shutoffs during this local emergency.