City of Napa cuts back routine services at municipal facilities as a public health measure

If Napans want to conduct city business for the next two weeks, they’ll need to make an appointment.
As part of the recently declared local emergency proclamation, ratified in a special meeting of the City Council Monday night, all public counters in city of Napa facilities will be closed and open only by appointment, according to a public statement released by city staff.
“By modifying services, using social distancing and offering assistance and service over the phone, we can do our part to minimize COVID-19 exposure to city staff and the public,” the statement read.
The closure went into effect Tuesday at noon, and it applies to all city buildings such as City Hall and the Community Services Building, all community centers including the Senior Activity Center and the lobby areas of the Police Department and all Fire Stations will shut their doors.
Though doors will be closed, most employees will continue in their capacities as service- and assistance-providers to the community. Special emphasis will be placed on those individuals “operating critical infrastructure and public safety,” according to the statement.
Potter told council Monday that he and his executive team had identified five roles as “essential” whose work would continue as uninterrupted as possible. These are police personnel, fire personnel, water treatment and utilities providers, 911 call center staff and emergency center employees. However, they’ll be subject to changes like the six-foot social distance regulation.
The press release also directs any person experiencing a “critical issue that needs attention” to call the department in question between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and to expect a return phone call. Potter explained how the over-the-phone service and by-appointment plan is intended to keep crowds from congregating in public spaces.
As of now, the closure is expected to last until March 30, at which point Potter told council he hoped the city would be able to slowly restore services to their normal levels. However, staff could extend that timeline, the statement adds.
Napa continues to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel virus that’s brought normal life to a halt all across the Bay Area and the nation. The goal of the city's latest measures is to avoid an “acute peak” of infection, Potter said during his presentation at Monday’s council meeting.
Potter also announced he’d be waiving late fees associated with water bills and business fee licenses, and put a moratorium on all water shutoffs during this local emergency.
However, Napa residents who can keep up with payments have options. Water bills and business license applications and payment can be sent via mail or delivered by hand to the drop box located outside of City Hall’s main entrance. Staff is also working to implement an online water bill payment system. Garage bill payments can be made at cservice@naparecycling.com, over the phone or at the drop box at 598 Lincoln Avenue.
Finally, Potter ordered the cancellation of all meetings until March 30. This includes the City Council meeting scheduled for March 17 and all committee meetings as well as any “meetings, events, and classes scheduled by or sponsored by the city.”
