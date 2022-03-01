City of Napa draft general plan available for public review

After years of development, the city of Napa’s 313-page draft general plan, a document that will, when approved, broadly determine the city’s policy direction over the next 20 years, is now available for public review.

Public comment on the plan will be open through March at least, according to senior city planner Michael Walker. The city’s Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the plan on March 17, and the Napa City Council will hold a joint meeting with the commission to review and comment on the draft on March 28, Walker said at an introductory meeting about the plan in February.

Walker also said the city’s still-not-released Environmental Impact Review will be released fairly soon, and will be available through April for community members to provide comments on.

“Don’t feel you have to eat it all in one bite; it’s something you can continue to come back and look at,” Walker said.

Brendan Hurley, an urban designer and planner at the Oakland-based Dyett & Bhatia planning firm, gave an overview of the general plan’s elements at the introductory meeting.

The plan, he said, is composed of 10 different chapters. Each contains background information and some analysis, he added, and then transitions into high-level goals and policies.

“The goal is the city’s statement of broad direction, philosophy or standards to achieve,” Hurley said. “These are pretty high level and set the stage for what the policies are supposed to help support. So then the policies are specific statements that guide decision-making. These may include implementation metrics for strategies, and there’s usually multiple policies to help support each goal.”

He then ran through the chapters, briefly summarizing what each cover. The first chapter establishes the wide vision of the plan and gives context around the planning that created it, he said. The second chapter contains land use and community design elements and includes projections of population, housing, nonresidential development, and jobs.

Chapter three is about transportation, and addresses the city’s infrastructure as it relates to transportation modes such as walking, bicycling, and public transit.

“And it also establishes various transportation standards that the city can go off of, including the level of service and vehicle miles traveled, which is important for environmental review,” Hurley said.

Chapter four focuses on community services, parks, and recreation; it includes a look at all the different community services the city provides: policing, fire service, schools, utilities, waste collection and disposal, recreation, and arts and culture.

Chapter five covers historic and cultural resources, including such topics as historic preservation and education about historical resources

Chapter six addresses climate change and sustainability, containing the city’s approach to such issues, including how to address wildfires, drought, and flooding as they become more prevalent in Napa. The chapter also contains strategies on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Hurley said, and how it can promote green buildings and infrastructure into new projects.

Chapter seven covers natural resources and conservation, focusing on what can be preserved with the city’s water, wildlife, open space, and air resources and how to improve the environmental wellbeing of residents. The chapter also covers environmental threats and hazards that can affect quality of life.

Chapter nine focuses on public health and equity, with some of the goals focused on promoting community building, healthy and sustainable natural environments, active neighborhoods, a healthy food system within Napa and how to promote high quality and affordable housing, Hurley said.

And chapter 10 is about economic development, essentially covering how to support, maintain and diversify Napa’s economic growth, according to Hurley.

Public comments on the plan can be submitted under the Participate tab included in the Napa 2040 Plan Website — which is also where the draft plan itself can be found — located at https://napa2040.com/participate.

