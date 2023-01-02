City of Napa draft housing element now available for public review

At a time when housing supplies and affordability have become increasingly pressing issues throughout California, the state’s cities, including those in Napa County, have been working on their long-term plans known as housing elements.

The city of Napa recently released a draft of its new housing element, which will establish long-range housing plans for eight years — until 2031 — once finalized. (The Napa City Council is expected to vote on the housing element, which is technically part of the city’s general plan, in April.)

A portion of the draft plan — available for review through the end of January at https://napahousingelement.com/ — is devoted to demonstrating how the city can meet a state-set housing allocation of 2,669 new housing units by 2031, a significant increase from the 835 units the city was allocated in the current 2015-23 cycle.

The plan also details community engagement carried out to put it together, includes a section on goals and policies, and also include a series of implementation programs the city is committed to carrying out over the next eight years. And it includes hundreds of pages of appendices to demonstrate the context in which the element was created.

As for the allocation, the state of California assigns housing to regions in eight-year cycles. Regional authorities, including as the Association of Bay Area Governments, then divide those allocations among local municipalities.

Locally, the city of Napa’s housing allocation compares to a mandated 622 units in American Canyon, 119 units in Calistoga, 256 units in St. Helena, 106 units in unincorporated Napa County and 72 units in Yountville.

A reason the city of Napa’s allocation is comparatively high is because the city agreed to take on about 700 additional units from Napa County — about 80% of Napa County’s original mandate for the unincorporated area — as part of the deal that allowed the city to annex the Napa Pipe property, which is planned to include roughly 945 homes and a Costco store.

Cities are also required to show how they’ll meet housing needs for specific income groups. The city of Napa’s allocation includes 770 very-low-income units (29% of the total); 444 low-income units (17%); 405 moderate-income units (15%); and 1,050 above-moderate-income units (39%).

But according to the draft element, the city already has 1,963 units in the planning pipeline — dwellings that the document says are “currently pending, under review, approved, or under construction.”

The city expects to meet the rest of its commitment by adding a projected 366 accessory dwelling units — small dwellings built within or on the same lots as existing homes — along with developing vacant or underused properties. In total, the city estimates it has capacity among those three categories to outstrip the allocation by 656 dwellings.

