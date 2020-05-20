City of Napa employees protest proposed lay-offs

“When they’re looking at deep cuts to services and putting other community members out of work, we have to fight against that,” Steiner said. “We’re fighting to maintain services and protect workers’ jobs.”

Ana Garibay, an office assistant for the Napa Fire Department, is one of the people Steiner says the union is fighting to protect. Garibay has worked for the city for one year, but now finds herself on the list of employees scheduled to lose their jobs if the proposal is approved next month.

“I worked hard to get to where I am. This is where I wanted to work for the rest of my career, for my city, the city I was raised in,” she said. “I once felt valued, I don’t quite feel that way anymore.”

Garibay attended Tuesday’s demonstration. “Each of us being laid off are like a small cog to the working machine that keeps the city going. If you remove some of us, the machine will not run correctly,” she said.

The union disputes Finance Director Bret Prebula’s position that the dramatic deficit requires an equally dramatic remedy. Steiner says the city has more reserves than other nearby jurisdictions who are doing more to protect jobs, and she calls the staff and, ultimately, services provided to residents “draconian.”