City of Napa exploring wood waste gasification project

Beset by a new state environmental law that’s seeking to severely cut down on organic waste that ends up in landfills, the city of Napa's Solid Waste and Recycling Division is exploring two new projects that would generate energy from such waste and reduce disposal costs.

The first is a wood waste or biomass gasification system, which would generate energy from left over wood material. And the second is an anaerobic digestion system, which would trap plant and food matter to capture methane and convert it to renewable natural gas.

Kevin Miller, the city's recycling manager, told the Napa County Climate Action Committee this week that the wood waste system would serve as a local solution to a statewide biomass crisis. The city’s materials diversion facility had to ship out about 10,000 tons of chipped wood last year, he said, and, because of the lack of processing facilities such an operation would likely bring in the wood waste of surrounding counties as well as local waste.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I’ve heard it in my industry called 'woodageddon' because we don’t have homes for our wood waste anymore, or they’re very limited and they’re getting crowded out by dead and dying trees around the state of California, as you can imagine,” Miller said.

With the system in place, wood debris and lumber would be converted into a synthetic gas for power generation, he said, and would be reduced into biochar, a form of activated charcoal that can be used as a soil enhancer for agriculture or, potentially, as a water filtration mechanism.

“Besides producing energy to sell back to the grid, the idea of producing something, another product from the system, would be very favorable to our community,” Miller said. “It’s basically akin to activated charcoal and can be used for similar purposes.”

A two-megawatt wood gasification system, he added, would create enough renewable energy to power 2,245 average California households each year. And along with the other benefits, 927 out-of-county truck trips made for the purpose of transporting wood waste would be eliminated, the equivalent of taking 601 passenger cars off the road each year for 20 years, Miller said.

Beyond pallets and lumber, the system would also be able to process woodier organic waste that comes from composting, Miller said.

The financial cost of a gasification system is considerable, however. Miller said the results of a city Request for Qualifications for wood gasification found four qualified respondents, with projects ranging from $22 million to $60 million. And the city hasn’t had much luck finding outside funding for the project so far.

“We have to be sensitive to our rate payers and make sure it makes financial sense,” Miller said. "It obviously makes environmental sense.”

Additionally, Miller added, there would also be a major cost to the city of Napa for not moving forward with a gasification project.

“We actually used to get paid $3 to $5 a ton for our wood waste, and we are currently paying $37 a ton to haul it off, to recover it,” Miller said. “So to avoid that cost and stick it into the actual system, we don’t have the final cost benefit yet, but I would say our preliminary understanding is it looks pretty favorable. Again, remember, you’re selling it back to the grid, so you have that positive revenue. And you’re creating the biochar, which is also a positive return revenue source, so it looks pretty promising.”

Another aspect to consider is Senate Bill 1122, Miller said, which makes it so systems with a capacity of three megawatts or less have a guaranteed floor price for selling energy back into the PG&E grid at a rate of 12.72 cents per kilowatt-hour, Miller said.

The city will likely be sending out a request for proposals for the wood gasification project by the end of the summer, he said, and give three or four months to technology vendors to prepare responses. At that point, the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division can figure out a detailed cost-benefit analysis and determine what the best fit is for the Napa Recycling and Waste Services facility, Miller added.

The anaerobic digestion system — which is further off than the wood system, according to Miller — would use a combination of food waste, food scraps and green waste to create natural gas, which would mainly be used to fuel waste services trucks, Miller said. He estimated such a system would cost about $20 million.

Both projects would help the city of Napa meet the requirements of Senate Bill 1383, which is seeking to cut down on the amount of methane released into the atmosphere from the breakdown of organic materials like leftover food. Specifically, the law, which came into effect Jan. 1, is seeking to reduce organic waste disposal by 75% from 2015 levels by 2025, and recover 20% more edible food.

As an effect of the law, Californians are now required to separate organic materials out from recycling and trash.

“Because methane is such a powerful greenhouse gas, 20 to 40 times the greenhouse gas impacts of carbon dioxide, this law is really far reaching and basically says every city and county, and every generator up must capture the organic flow of the waste stream,” Miller said.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.