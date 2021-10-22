City of Napa faces difficult hiring environment while trying to fill staffing holes

Even if people do begin to apply in droves to city positions, they’ll do so under the city’s merit-based public hiring process. And though the city’s assessment of a candidate may be more comprehensive than that of most private industries, the public hiring process does tend to take longer. Some prospective employees may even choose to take a job elsewhere in the two to three months it takes for the city to assess them, Ruiz said.

It used to take even longer to be hired by most public agencies, Ruiz added. She credited the city’s Human Resources Department, which she joined about six months ago, with streamlining the hiring process over the years.

“Twenty years ago those metrics were more like six months,” Ruiz said. “So it’s been something that over the years we’ve really focused on because we realized we’re losing people. The private sector just moves so much faster. And by the time you get people on the list they’ve found another job, they’ve moved on.”

The primary reason public hiring tends to take longer is the merit-based principle, which essentially means public agencies need to create systems that test candidates, score them according to objective measures and create a list of potential hires from those who score the highest, Ruiz said.