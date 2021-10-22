City of Napa faces difficult hiring environment while trying to fill staffing holes

A goal to hire new employees and fill a large staffing hole hasn’t yet paid off for the city of Napa this year.
Indeed, Heather Ruiz, the city’s Human Resources Director, told the Napa City Council last month that the city has about 92 vacancies, a rise from the 85 reported April 1.
But the city, in the midst of a national economic recovery from the pandemic, is certainly not unique. Employers across the country have been searching for workers in recent months.
“We are hiring and that’s a message we want to get out,” Ruiz said. “As I think is the case for everybody in the world right now.”
There are currently about 11 million job openings across the United States, according to a recent article in the Washington Post. About 8.4 million Americans are actively looking for work and an additional 5 million have given up on job hunting entirely, according to the article.
But, the article says, many open jobs are in different locations than most unemployed Americans, in different industries than they’ve worked in, or in industries they don’t want to work in again.
And, in the current hiring moment, some who hold jobs have been emboldened to take action against working conditions imposed by employers. Waves of labor strikes have been breaking out recently among health care workers, workers at John Deere, Kellogg cereal workers and several other groups.
Workers seem to be thinking about and approaching their work differently than they were before the pandemic, Ruiz said.
“The challenge that everyone’s having is in terms of the lack of people in the available workforce right now,” Ruiz said. “I think with COVID, it did create just sort of a fundamental shift in my mind as a Human Resources professional, not thinking about the city specifically, a fundamental shift for people in ‘what matters to me in a job.’ And so that hasn’t settled out yet, I’m not sure how long it’s going to take for that to settle out.”
The city of Napa’s effort to fill vacancies follows an earlier effort to prepare, in the 2020-21 budget cycle, for a pandemic-fueled financial downturn that didn’t materialize as expected.
About 60 vacant city positions were frozen in the fiscal year 2020-2021 because of budgetary concerns, Ruiz said. An active effort to fill those positions has been carried out this year, after better-than-expected economic results and an infusion of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
But, in the current hiring environment, the city hasn’t been able to bring in enough people to fill the vacancies quickly, Ruiz said. Public hiring brings a share of its own challenges, particularly in terms of the speed at which the city can hire new employees, she added.
Even if people do begin to apply in droves to city positions, they’ll do so under the city’s merit-based public hiring process. And though the city’s assessment of a candidate may be more comprehensive than that of most private industries, the public hiring process does tend to take longer. Some prospective employees may even choose to take a job elsewhere in the two to three months it takes for the city to assess them, Ruiz said.
It used to take even longer to be hired by most public agencies, Ruiz added. She credited the city’s Human Resources Department, which she joined about six months ago, with streamlining the hiring process over the years.
“Twenty years ago those metrics were more like six months,” Ruiz said. “So it’s been something that over the years we’ve really focused on because we realized we’re losing people. The private sector just moves so much faster. And by the time you get people on the list they’ve found another job, they’ve moved on.”
The primary reason public hiring tends to take longer is the merit-based principle, which essentially means public agencies need to create systems that test candidates, score them according to objective measures and create a list of potential hires from those who score the highest, Ruiz said.
“Often the private process is: you submit a resume, you call somebody, you go in for an interview, maybe you go in for a couple more interviews and then it’s done,” Ruiz said. “And that can happen relatively quickly. It can be a matter of a couple of weeks.”
One way the city tests candidates is by asking supplemental questions, Ruiz said. And there’s often an assessment process that involves actual tests, which vary depending on the position.
Some applicants, like police officers and firefighters, might need to pass a standard test; other applicants might receive an online test to assess their ability at using Microsoft Word or Excel, Ruiz said.
Candidates may also have to pass skills tests for more physical jobs, Ruiz added, which could consist of the applicant identifying tools, explaining how they would rake gravel or how they would operate a jackhammer.
“And that’s the piece I think that most people who’ve only worked private sector, or most applicants, don’t understand,” Ruiz said. “From the moment that we start looking at your paper application, that is a test. So we have to have measures for that.”
Ruiz also said that, in the past, more employees would come be hired by one employer and work for them their entire career. But the younger workforce tends to move around a lot more, even in the public sector, she said.
“That’s something that our systems and processes haven’t adapted well to, and COVID I think just exacerbated that,” Ruiz said.
Indeed, the current hiring environment has also brought movement to city staff. The number of staff vacancies increased because 19 city employees left their positions in roughly the past six months, Ruiz said. Five of those departures were retirements. But four former employees relocated out of California, and most of the 10 remaining found jobs elsewhere, according to Ruiz.
The city maintains benefits, like a pension, that may encourage employees to stick around in a city position longer than they would at a private-sector job, Ruiz said. The city has also prioritized internal promotions for about the past year and a half, which may increase morale and encourage employees to stick around because they see opportunities for advancement.
But those promotional candidates have to go through the same hiring process as every other hire, which means the promotion takes a while and eats up the time of HR staff, Ruiz said. And, if an internal candidate is promoted, that does nothing to reduce the number of staff vacancies.
“It doesn’t reduce the work, as a matter of fact generally it doubles the work for my department,” Ruiz said. “… It’s a great thing and there’s a lot of benefit to it, but it does create a lot more workload for us.”
The Napa City Council last month approved three new Human Resources positions, and deleted one, to speed the hiring process up. Ruiz said at the meeting the city also needs to look toward increasing its applicant pool by thinking more about what workers want in the current hiring environment.
“One of the things we need to look at too is as we move forward what’s important to people,” Ruiz said at the meeting. “We really need to be looking at that from the perspective of what is attracting people.”
“It isn’t just salary and position anymore for people,” she added. “It’s really about what’s important for their whole person and making sure that the job fits in with their whole life. A lot of work-life balance issues are coming into play.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
