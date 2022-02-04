City of Napa financial forecast predicts city expenditures could soon outpace revenues

The city of Napa is undergoing a faster economic recovery from the pandemic than first anticipated. But city staff forecasted this week that, if nothing changes, city spending will likely outstrip revenues during the next five fiscal years.

Jessie Gooch, city of Napa budget officer, told the Napa City Council on Tuesday that the projection is based on historic trends from the past six years of revenues and expenditures. She stressed that assumptions behind the forecast can quickly change if the economy changes.

“There’s a common misconception that the forecast is going to accurately predict the future, but unfortunately we don’t have a crystal ball in the finance department,” Gooch said. “Our forecast is a financial model that shows us what might happen in the future. So our revenue estimates are based on our current best guesses at the economic recovery timeline; next week we could have new information that would change these assumptions.”

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused large drops in the city’s operating revenues, particularly with revenue generated from sales tax, business license tax, revenue from city services and hotel-room tax — known as the transient occupancy tax, or TOT.

In response, the city cut back the 2020-2021 fiscal year spending by about $20 million, defunding various city projects and freezing staff vacancies. But Napa’s local economy recovered last year, to almost pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a budget surplus that was reallocated to several previously defunded areas such as the city’s sidewalk repair program in November last year.

Even so, Gooch said, costs are continuing to increase, year after year.

“We’re seeing revenue recovering to essentially pre-pandemic levels, but costs have risen over the last two years,” Gooch said. “Employees have continued to receive cost of living increases, CalPERS rates have gone up and the cost of supplies and utilities have increased.”

The city is projecting that the current 2021-2022 fiscal year budget will end with slightly higher revenues than expenses, Gooch said. But only an optimistic projection of revenues — which assumes the current demand surge is Napa’s new normal — predicts that revenues will eventually outpace expenditures over the next five years, and only then beginning in 2024-2025.

But, Gooch said, COVID-19 makes forecasting the future difficult. Two core reasons for that, she said, are that the strength of the current economic recovery is unknown and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the impacts of future variants or long COVID on the labor force — remains unpredictable.

“The question now is whether this is sustainable growth, or if we’re seeing the results of a pent-up demand being let loose once vaccines became available and travel felt within reach again,” Gooch said. “The other unknown is how the evolving pandemic could impact our economic recovery. Even if the virus continues to become less deadly overall, widespread illness and increasing long-term disability has impacts on workforce availability.”

Gooch said the city does have fully funded General Fund reserves to fill potential funding gaps. Those reserves would likely be entirely spent down if the city continues on its current trajectory, she said. But by not adding back about $5 million in reductions made because of COVID-19 — including 17 frozen positions and $2.7 million in budget cuts — the city would be able to fill the funding gaps in the next five fiscal years without fully depleting its reserves, according to the forecast.

“With that one change, we can see reserves are not fully spent with our most likely revenue forecast,” Gooch said. “This just shows as we work to control our costs, we can protect and extend our General Fund reserves through this period of uncertainty. However, we’ll have to balance cutting costs and still being able to provide city services.”

Councilmember Liz Alessio said she had a positive outlook on the direction of the city’s economy, given the swiftness of the current recovery. She said the recovery this year has surpassed even optimistic projections presented last year.

“Call me optimistic, but I really think what we’re seeing in terms of the return of Napa, I think it’s going to be sustained because we are Napa, and we have a very special city with a lot of things people are drawn to and want to be a part of and experience,” Alessio said.

Alessio also said the final expenditures for staffing in the current the fiscal year will likely be lower than budgeted considering the city’s high number of staff vacancies.

Gooch confirmed that, indeed, the forecast assumes the city is fully staffed.

“Looking at our actual data from the past several years, and if we look at the growth rates of our expenditures year over year, they are growing faster than our revenues,” Gooch said. “The thing that’s been saving us is generally we don’t always spend everything that we budget.”

But Gooch urged caution. For one, she said, the forecast doesn’t take into account the estimated $1 million to $2 million that would go from the city’s General Fund each year to the yet-to-be-established Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District.

“Our actuals can vary, but if we’re basing it off what we’ve been spending and what we think we’re going to spend this year, I mean, some of these rates are just through the roof,” Gooch said. “It’s really just, I’m here to be cautious. Let’s be a little conservative, let’s make sure we don’t overcommit and, before we add more budget in, let’s think about: do we really need that?”

The Napa City Council is next scheduled to receive a budget report, covering the first six months of the current fiscal year, on Feb. 15. Budget priorities will be set at the City Council’s annual workshop on Feb. 18.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

