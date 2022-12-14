City of Napa gains court order to clean up Jefferson Street house, appoint receiver

The city of Napa has won a court order to clean up a broken-down house on Jefferson Street that has been suspected of drug activity.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Tuesday morning, Napa County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Smith approved an abatement order to improve living conditions at the house at 3558 Jefferson St. Smith also appointed a receiver, Gerard F. Keena II of Berkeley, to oversee the cleanup – or possible demolition – of the home, where city code enforcement officers have grappled with owner J. Fernando A. Medina for more than a year over alleged violations of local and state ordinances.

In the wake of the abatement order, the city said it had turned to the courts to fix the Jefferson Street house only after months of assistance, inspections and warnings failed to solve neighbors’ worries about trash, vermin, broken plumbing and regular police calls for suspected criminal activity.

“This case has been long and arduous for many community members,” Napa officials said in a news release Wednesday. “The challenges faced at this property were egregious and required a response that was beyond that of typical code enforcement.”

City of Napa pursues legal action to abate Jefferson Street problem house With code enforcement efforts not working out, the city of Napa took legal action against the owner of a house that has been a recent hot spot for police calls.

Napa in October filed a petition in Napa County court alleging the house has been a public nuisance since at least July 2021. Neighbors have complained of declining living conditions on the property for at least two years, and especially since March of this year, according to the filing.

In the court petition, the city also detailed various attempts to inspect the Jefferson Street home and ordered Medina to bring it up to code, even as the damaged roof remained protected only by a tarpaulin, garbage and debris built up, and people lived, bathed and even urinated in the backyard.

Napa Police had also responded to 74 calls for service connected to the property through November. That total included 15 disturbing-the-peace events, 17 calls for vehicle and pedestrian traffic and patrol checks — which often indicate narcotics activity, according to the petition — and seven calls related to reports of shots fired, or the sound of gunshots.

The home also was the site of two pit bull attacks a few days apart in June, according to court records – the first on a neighbor’s dog, the second on a person.

Following the discovery of numerous code violations during an Aug. 11 visit to the house, the city ordered Medina to correct the violations by Sept. 16. After the deadline passed, Napa filed its petition Oct. 28 to put the property in receivership.

Judge Smith scheduled a review hearing in Napa court for March 16.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, December 11, 2022