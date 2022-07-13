City of Napa general plan adoption hearings to start up in August

After years of development and months of feedback, a series of hearings for the city of Napa’s 313-page draft general plan are set to start up next month.

The first hearing is tentatively scheduled for a Planning Commission meeting in mid-August. Senior planner Michael Walker said there will likely be two hearings so the commission and the public have time talk through the edits at one meeting and then take formal action to recommend changes to the Napa City Council at a subsequent meeting.

Once adopted by the Napa City Council, the plan will act as the broad framework for the city’s policy direction over the next 20 years. Walker noted that it might take multiple meetings for the council to consider the draft, but the city expects it will be adopted this fall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Walker presented edits to the city’s Climate Change and Sustainability element, one of the 10 chapters in the draft general plan, to the city’s Planning Commission last week to demonstrate how the adoption hearing process will work.

The climate change element — available in the city’s draft general plan, which was published in February — covers the city’s approach to addressing natural disasters as they become more prevalent, strategies on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster climate-friendly development and much more.

The changes clarify, expand upon and strengthen the language in the original draft element, particularly in the goals and policies section of each chapter. The climate change element was a focus of the Napa City Council and Planning Commission back at a March joint meeting after several public commenters said the verbiage in the draft plan wasn’t strong enough.

One example of a change: a goal to establish regulations limiting uses of drive-thru windows now also includes limiting the expansion of gas stations, according to the edits. Another example: a goal to “study options to transition” the city’s vehicle fleet to electric or clean emergency vehicles is now a goal to “establish a schedule for transitioning” the city’s fleet.

The changes, Walker said, are based on the feedback received from the public, the City Council and the city’s commissions. Similar edits will be available for the commission prior to the first adoption hearing covering all 10 of the elements, according to that Walker.