Grant awards from the city of Napa’s community recovery bank, which the city funded with $1.15 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, gained City Council approval this week.
The awards, intended to help with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will go to 20 Napa organizations.
“The city of Napa is committed to supporting our local businesses, families, and individuals as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Scott Sedgley in a news release. "The Community Recovery Bank represents a key investment in our community's future, and we are excited to see the positive impact these grants will have on our residents and our city as a whole."
The city determined its funding priorities for the money via a survey in April 2022, drawing 402 responses. Of several suggested categories, survey respondents prioritized addressing homelessness as the most important area for funding.
Napa went on to evaluate 78 funding applications, recommending 21 of them.
As such, $545,000 in grant funding will be split among four organizations for addressing homelessness and housing. For community assistance and nonprofits, $260,000 will be split across seven organizations. Six agencies will receive a total of $175,000 for child care and preschools. And $145,000 will be shared by four agencies under the category of supporting local businesses and work force development.
The council is also set to award $25,000 to the Napa County Historical Society on March 7. Council members were unable to do so this week because two members also are on the board of the organization, and one council member was absent from the meeting, making a quorum impossible for that vote.
