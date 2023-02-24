Oh Alta Heights... How we love you! It will be hard for the seller to say goodbye to this cutie that has been home for almost 20 years. From the many windows providing plenty of natural light, to the updated kitchen and cozy fireplace, this is a must see for those looking for a charming East Napa house to call home. Features include: two bedrooms, one bathroom, a formal dining room + breakfast nook and a flex space that could have so many uses: storage? fur baby bedroom? reading nook? art studio? yoga? Need to hear more? How about gorgeous, original hardwood floors that simply shine, a roomy front porch, and detached garage with barn slide doors all on a corner lot. The spacious outdoor space was recently upgraded with new fencing, a paver patio, artificial turf and the perfect fire pit area. Outlined by beautiful, mature trees, it is a lovely place to relax. Enjoy coffee and chats with neighbors as you stroll the tree-lined neighborhood on your way Downtown, The Oxbow or to one of the many events at the local Fairgrounds, BottleRock among them. In addition to the fun stuff, there is a neighborhood elementary school and park.

