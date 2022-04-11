City of Napa Highway 29 undercrossing planned among other infrastructure projects for next fiscal year

City of Napa infrastructure projects, ranging from emergency storm drain fixes to park playground retrofits, are moving forward with a mix of both city funding and outside government cash.

For example, the city is planning to at least partially fund 64 projects in the 2022-2023 fiscal year at a cost of roughly $41.5 million from 17 different sources, according to an update at a Napa City Council meeting last week on the Capital Improvement Program.

But only about $1.3 million of that proposal is projected to come from the city’s general fund, which the City Council will be allocating in the upcoming 2022-2023 budgeting process. That allocation was generally higher before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and the city cut costs, said Public Works Director Julie Lucido at the meeting.

“From the years 2014 to 2019, we had about $4.2 million each year to allocate to general fund projects,” Lucido said. “When you look at last year and this year, we’ve got about $1.2 million each year. So really a drastic reduction in the amount of money we’re able to budget on these CIP projects. And what that means is, like last year, we are only able to fund a small component of our projects.”

Given that reduction, she said, the department is focusing on repairing the city’s damaged facilities, looking for grant funding opportunities — which often require some level of local investment — and completing projects needed for regulatory compliance.

Likely the largest infrastructure project planned for construction next year, Lucido said, is the Highway 29 undercrossing project — an effort to build a paved pedestrian and bike path beneath the highway running between Coffield Avenue to California Avenue — for which the department has proposed a $550,000 allocation.

“This project started 10 years ago and we have received about three-quarters of a million dollars in grant revenue to make this project happen,” Lucido said. “It is a complicated project due to the structural design, the trail elevation and accessibility requirements and also having to gain approval by Caltrans. So this is slated to go to construction in early 2023.”

In the category of “fixing what’s broken,” Lucido said, a Buhman Park creek bank repair will cost a proposed $250,000 and a bridge assessment project will cost $50,000. Installing a Kennedy Park Golf Course backflow device is estimated to cost $75,000, she said, and is required to support the golf course’s reclaimed water irrigation system.

Other projects for the next fiscal year include park furnishing and infrastructure projects ($120,000), police range improvements ($100,000), and sports court resurfacing project ($100,000).

As for the rest of the $41.5 million, about $9.8 million is from the city’s Water Enterprise Fund for water system projects, $9.15 million is from Measure T — a local half-cent sales tax specifically for road maintenance — and about $8.5 million is from the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Additionally, about $3.5 million in state gas tax funding is being assigned to a previously-delayed roundabout project at Silverado Trail’s five-way intersection with Third Street, Coombsville Road and East Avenue for next year, Lucido said, though it will need a full financial plan before moving to construction.

Lucido used that project as an example as one effort among many that will improve traffic safety, a consistent community concern. The department is also working on a Local Roadway Safety Plan, she said, which will make the city eligible to apply for certain grants and better understand where the greatest benefit from safety projects in the city would come from.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said she’d like to see the once-planned overhaul of Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street back on the CIP calendar, as well as a plan to add public restrooms to Alston Park.

Lucido said moving forward on the Dwight Murray Plaza project would essentially require the department to save up by not doing any other projects for about three years without external funding. Additionally, she said, the property in the area is being developed, and public improvements as part of a development agreement might result from that.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the Dwight Murray Plaza project needs to be addressed at some point, but he didn’t want to earmark money for it yet. Councilmember Mary Luros said she was also waiting to wait on the plaza overhaul.

“I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put any money into the plaza until we know what that long-term vision is going to be,” Luros said If this was a normal year and we were spending $4 million I would say sure, let’s fill it in. But we just don’t have that this year. And we need to be really smart about how we use our money and looking at the list there’s nothing I’m willing to take off to put that on.”

In other news, the council voted unanimously to fund a $250,000 public art project for two Soscol Avenue medians using the city’s Public Art Fund, which can only be used for that purpose. Proposals from artists to create art on the medians will be made later this year.

