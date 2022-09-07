City of Napa hires Breyana Brandt as new Parks and Recreation director

The city of Napa announced Wednesday that it has hired Breyana Brandt as its new Parks and Recreation director.

Brandt, who started in the role on Tuesday, previously served as Parks and Recreation Director for the town of Moraga. Prior to that, she was assistant recreation and human services director for the city of San Leandro. She’s worked in a variety of other similar positions, and she holds a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies and a master’s of Public Administration from San Francisco State University.

Brandt will manage a staff of 42 full-time employees and oversee all of Napa’s 53 parks, with a budget of $11.5 million, according to reporting from the Lamorinda Weekly.

“Providing meaningful spaces for residents to connect is crucial to cultivating a strong sense of community,” said City Manager Steve Potter in a press release. “We are confident Breyana’s Parks & Recreation expertise and leadership will guide us to a deeper city bond through Department-specific initiatives.”

Napa’s top Parks and Recreation job has remained vacant since August 2020, after the previous director, John Coates, retired. That vacant position was frozen by the city, along with many others, in an effort to prepare for a pandemic-induced financial downturn. At the time, the city had proposed severe cuts to the Parks and Recreation department, which included a plan to split the department up between other departments.

Those plans didn’t go forward, though the department did see some cuts. The city began reinvesting in parks last year as revenues rebounded. And as the economic comeback from the pandemic continued into this year, the city opted to prioritize staffing back up in the current 2022-23 budget by unfreezing all frozen positions and fully budgeting for all vacant positions. That included the Parks and Recreation Director position.

Brandt will lead the Parks and Recreation staff to achieve departmental goals, will also work on emerging community issues — such as homelessness — and will help to rebuild special events and recreation programs, according to a city press release.

“I look forward to joining this amazing city of Napa team,” Brandt said in the press release. “Parks and recreation are integral parts of the health and vitality of a community and I am so excited to be a part of the continued success of this department.”