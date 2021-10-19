City of Napa hires former Vallejo interim city manager Anne Cardwell as finance director

Cardwell was originally hired in Vallejo as an assistant city manager in 2018. She previously worked about two years as assistant city manager for Martinez, and, for 13 years prior, worked for the city of Benicia — in a variety of positions including assistant city manager — according to the press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cardwell said in an interview that she couldn't comment on anything having to do with the lawsuit. She said that though her time in Vallejo was tough — partially because it included the pandemic — she got to work with some great people in the city, including Ruiz. She said Napa seems like a good fit for her next step.

"I feel very comfortable with the work and the decisions made when I was in Vallejo," Cardwell said.

Napa city manager Steve Potter said in an interview that Cardwell's references, some of whom he said he knows personally, recommended her very highly. He also said Cardwell brings a lot of experience to Napa in areas the city needs — including budget development, bond refinancing processes, rate studies and strategic financial planning.

"With Anne I got just nothing but praise about the work she did in Benicia, in Martinez and in Vallejo," Potter said. "For me it means a lot when there's multiple agencies you can check with."