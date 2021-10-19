City of Napa hires former Vallejo interim city manager Anne Cardwell as finance director

Anne Cardwell will be the city of Napa’s next finance director, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
Cardwell will start her job on Oct. 25, according to the city press release. She previously served as interim city manager for Vallejo for a little more than two months and left the position on Oct. 7. Napa's previous finance director, Bret Prebula, left the city for another position in June.
Cardwell was hired as Vallejo’s interim city manager after the abrupt disappearance and resignation of former Vallejo city manager Greg Nyhoff, who walked away from the job in early July with a $577,536 resignation and separation agreement.
Nyhoff has been named in multiple active lawsuits, including a wrongful termination lawsuit that also names Caldwell and Napa’s Human Resources director Heather Ruiz, who resigned as Human Resources director in Vallejo earlier this year.
That lawsuit was filed by three former high-ranking city hall employees with the Solano County Superior Court on Feb. 9. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that they are whistleblowers fired for raising concerns about Nyhoff’s leadership. The lawsuit also alleges that Nyhoff engaged in corruption and fostered a workplace culture of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Ruiz and Nyhoff ignored and refused to investigate numerous complaints of race discrimination in the city. The lawsuit also alleges Cardwell and Ruiz conspired with Judy Shepard-Hall — Vallejo’s housing and community development program manager — to terminate the plaintiffs for reporting her alleged discriminatory and harassing conduct.
Upon submitting her 45-day notice with Vallejo, Cardwell told the Vallejo Times-Herald in August that the city is facing a number of complex challenges, including homelessness, police reform and rising gun violence. She also pointed to “false and negative statements about various city employees” made by community members at city council meetings, which she said impacts the city’s ability to effectively attract or retain staff, according to the Times-Herald.
Cardwell was originally hired in Vallejo as an assistant city manager in 2018. She previously worked about two years as assistant city manager for Martinez, and, for 13 years prior, worked for the city of Benicia — in a variety of positions including assistant city manager — according to the press release.
Cardwell said in an interview that she couldn't comment on anything having to do with the lawsuit. She said that though her time in Vallejo was tough — partially because it included the pandemic — she got to work with some great people in the city, including Ruiz. She said Napa seems like a good fit for her next step.
"I feel very comfortable with the work and the decisions made when I was in Vallejo," Cardwell said.
Napa city manager Steve Potter said in an interview that Cardwell's references, some of whom he said he knows personally, recommended her very highly. He also said Cardwell brings a lot of experience to Napa in areas the city needs — including budget development, bond refinancing processes, rate studies and strategic financial planning.
"With Anne I got just nothing but praise about the work she did in Benicia, in Martinez and in Vallejo," Potter said. "For me it means a lot when there's multiple agencies you can check with."
Potter added that it's difficult to assess lawsuits and the operations of Vallejo city government in hiring because he doesn't know the facts. Additionally, Potter said, it's his job to supervise Cardwell and make she does her job correctly.
"I kind of like to run a tight ship around here myself," Potter said. "And spending too much time focused on other areas, other departments, other cities, or counties, or states can be a tremendous distraction."
A Benicia resident, Cardwell holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from U.C. Berkeley and a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology from UCLA, according to the press release.
"My belief always was that it's better to delay a hire to find the right person than to make a bad choice," Potter said. "Because a bad choice creates more problems than you can deal with. In this case, I think that the due diligence was done and that she's a good, solid person for the position here."
