City of Napa hires new planning manager and deputy public works director

As part of its effort to staff up this fiscal year, the city of Napa has hired a new deputy public works director and planning manager.

The new deputy public works director, Jessica Lowe, began working at the city in late June. And the new planning manager, Ricky Caperton, started last week.

“Both individuals bring a wealth of experience to the table, and I look forward to seeing them elevate our approach to planning and development,” said city manager Steve Potter in a news release. ”I have no doubt that they will be key partners in our commitment to providing a high quality of life for our community.”

As planning manager, Caperton is responsible for leading the city’s planning division. That means he’ll take charge of guiding private development and the enforcement of city codes. He’s also taking part in completing the city’s ongoing, multi-year general plan update, which will serve as the foundation for the city’s policy direction for the next 20 years once adopted. As planning manager, Caperton will also take on a major role in implementing the new general plan.

Caperton worked at several local government planning posts before coming to Napa, and he has special expertise in environmental planning, according to the city’s news release. He previously worked as a senior planner and then deputy city planner at the city of Clovis for three and a half years and, prior to that, was a planner in the Fresno city government. Caperton also worked at Placeworks, a planning, design and environmental firm.

As the new deputy public works director, Lowe is responsible for leading the city’s engineering division, which largely focuses on developing and implementing the city’s Capital Improvement Program. The CIP primarily covers infrastructure improvements. Perhaps the most prominent CIP project in the next year is the Highway 29 undercrossing project, which will eventually build a paved pedestrian and bike path beneath the freeway, running between Coffield Avenue and California Boulevard.

Lowe has a variety of engineering experience, largely from previous public sector jobs, the press release says. She was previously an assistant director of engineering for the city of Hutchinson, Kansas, for about two years. Earlier, she served as an engineer for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for almost eight years.

“With the addition of Ms. Lowe and Mr. Caperton, the City is further positioned to build a healthy, thriving future for our residents,” Potter said in the city statement.