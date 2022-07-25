City of Napa holds "Housing Week" events to engage community on housing element update

The city of Napa is currently developing its
draft housing element, which, when passed, will serve as its long-term housing plan until 2031.
Though the draft won’t be available for public review until November, according to the city’s
housing element website, the city is currently carrying out a public engagement process.
That involves “housing week” this week, a series of three pop-up events — on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday — where city staff will be available to answer questions about the housing element. People can also take a survey and potentially win a prize, according to the website.
City staff will be available at the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Saturday, and in the Oxbow Commons park by the Oxbow RiverStage from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
The housing element is set to be passed by the Napa City Council in April 2023. The element is technically part of the city’s general plan — which is also currently being updated — but the housing element is updated more frequently than the general plan, every eight years instead of every 20 years.
In the new housing element, the city of Napa will have to grapple with a housing allocation of 2,669 units, a significant increase from the 835 required in the current cycle.
That compares to a mandated 622 units in American Canyon, 256 units in St. Helena, 106 units in unincorporated Napa County, 72 units in Yountville and 119 units in Calistoga.
As another part of the city of Napa’s community outreach, a
tool known as “Balancing Act” is available on the housing element website to allow residents to practice allocating housing to different regions of Napa. Residents are asked to allocate 1,770 units, a reduction made because of the number of currently planned units, and can check boxes to indicate what type of housing — accessory dwelling units or "granny flats," apartments, attached and detached single-family homes — they’d like to include in various neighborhoods.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.
