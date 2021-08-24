City of Napa honors George M. Francis Bridge

The city of Napa honored George M. Francis, a longtime postmaster and owner of the Napa Valley Register for over four decades, by attaching the bronze plaques that once hung on the now-demolished George M. Francis Bridge to the bridge that took its place. Mayor Scott Sedgley unveiled the plaques in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The Third Street Bridge, built in 2002, supplanted the George M. Francis Bridge, built in 1932, as part of the Napa River flood control project. The plaques bear the name of Francis, the year of the former bridge’s completion, and the names of the city engineer, contractor and City Council members at the time. The city also added new plaques acknowledging the history of the old bridge and Francis’s life.

“George M. Francis was a great leader in our community and contributed so much during his life,” Sedgley said. “His politics and mine may not align, but I still like the guy, and I’m glad we got his name back on the bridge.”

