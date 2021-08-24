City of Napa honors George M. Francis Bridge

The city of Napa honored George M. Francis, a longtime postmaster and owner of the Napa Valley Register for over four decades, by attaching the bronze plaques that once hung on the now-demolished George M. Francis Bridge to the bridge that took its place. Mayor Scott Sedgley unveiled the plaques in a ceremony Tuesday morning.
The Third Street Bridge, built in 2002, supplanted the George M. Francis Bridge, built in 1932, as part of the Napa River flood control project. The plaques bear the name of Francis, the year of the former bridge’s completion, and the names of the city engineer, contractor and City Council members at the time. The city also added new plaques acknowledging the history of the old bridge and Francis’s life.
“George M. Francis was a great leader in our community and contributed so much during his life,” Sedgley said. “His politics and mine may not align, but I still like the guy, and I’m glad we got his name back on the bridge.”
At the Tuesday ceremony, Sedgley gave a speech to around 15 attendees about Francis’ life. Public works director Julie Lucido followed Sedgley with a speech about the history of Napa’s Third Street bridges. Lucido said the very first Third Street bridge, a drawbridge, was built in 1892 and previously there was a ferry service for crossing the Napa River. The Third Street Bridge is seven feet higher than the Francis Bridge was and more than double the length, “designed to pass the 100-year flood on the river with room to spare,” Lucido said.
Sedgley said Francis, a Michigan native and Union army Civil War veteran, moved to Napa in 1870 and purchased part ownership in the Register, which at the time was a weekly publication. As an owner and editor, Francis led the paper toward daily publication and built a headquarters at First and Coombs streets in 1905. Francis also served as Napa postmaster from the 1880s to the 1910s. He resigned from the post in 1885 — and was reappointed about a decade later — when a Democrat, Grover Cleveland, was appointed president.
Francis died about a month before the bridge dedication ceremony in 1932, Lucido said. The dedication itself, she added, was a major event, with government officials from across Northern California joining up with hundreds of Napa residents for the ceremony.
“At the time the bridge was called the ‘finest structure of its kind ever built in Napa County,’” Lucido said. “Another article talked about the practical advantages of speeding traffic, which was a good thing at the time, not so much now. As part of the ceremony, a rare Napa vintage wine was shattered on the parapet. The festivities were described as a two-day event to include a parade, public dance, 4-H livestock fair, fireworks, carnival features, concerts and 100 yachts were expected.”
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.