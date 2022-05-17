City of Napa Housing Authority opens up Section 8 waiting list lottery

The city of Napa Housing Authority, which serves all of Napa County, opened up applications for a lottery to get on a waiting list for its Section 8 Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday.

Given that, the housing authority will be receiving online applications for the lottery until 5 p.m. on May 24. The lottery is used to randomly select households among the pool of applicants to be placed on the waiting list to receive rental assistance.

Section 8 is a federal rent subsidy program administered by housing authorities at the local government level. To qualify, households can’t earn more than 50% of Area Median Income, and 75% of vouchers are restricted to those who make below 30% of AMI. That means, for example, that a single-person household can’t earn more than $44,150 to qualify for the voucher program in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Once a voucher is assigned and a rental unit is found — which can be highly difficult, owing to Napa’s lack of rental housing supply, among other issues — local housing authorities pay an income-dependent portion of rent to the landlords who rent to the voucher holder. The voucher holder, in turn, pays the rest, generally amounting to 30% of their monthly income.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development makes about 1,200 Section 8 vouchers available for all of Napa County. Stephanie Gaul, the city’s assistant housing manager, said in an email that the city recently pulled all names from the city’s Section 8 waiting list, meaning no one remains on the list. The city last opened the waiting list lottery in May 2020, Gaul said.

“The final names that were on the waiting list are currently being contacted to determine if they qualify for assistance,” Gaul said in the email. “In effect, we are opening the waiting list right now with no names left.”

Gaul added that the housing authority hasn’t yet finalized the total number of names that will go on the waiting list as a result of the lottery, but will do so before the application period closes next week.

“Staff will evaluate the number of households we believe we can assist within the next two years and will place an associated number of new applicants on to the list,” Gaul said in the email.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.