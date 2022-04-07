City of Napa Housing Authority performs best in the Bay Area at housing vulnerable residents with emergency voucher program

With Napa’s rents and home prices rising throughout the pandemic, housing insecurity has consistently remained a major problem. But over the past few months, the city of Napa Housing Authority and community partners have taken full advantage of a new federal emergency housing voucher program to secure housing for some of Napa’s most vulnerable residents.

Indeed, the city’s Housing Authority and those community partners have performed among the best in the nation — and the best in the Bay Area, as well as fourth in California — in using those emergency vouchers to find housing for Napa’s vulnerable residents. The authority will be receiving even more vouchers as a result.

The emergency voucher program was created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last year with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law about a year ago with the intent of providing $350 billion in relief from the pandemic across the United States.

In July 2021, the city of Napa Housing Authority got 45 of the vouchers. All have been issued, and currently, 43 of the authority’s vouchers are connected to leased units — 43 people have been housed, in other words — according to a HUD dashboard.

That means the authority has achieved a roughly 96% voucher utilization rate. In comparison, about 24% of the vouchers are currently being used to lease units nationwide. In California, only about 16% of the vouchers are being utilized, according to the dashboard.

The emergency vouchers work in a similar way to normal Section 8 housing vouchers, of which the city has about 1,200. That means the housing authority pays a portion of a voucher holder's rent to their landlord; that payment is dependent on the tenant’s income, and generally, the tenant will pay about 30% of their monthly adjusted gross income for rent and utility payments.

But eligibility for the emergency vouchers is restricted to individuals or households experiencing homelessness or on the verge of it and those attempting to flee domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, dating violence or human trafficking.

Stephanie Gaul, assistant housing manager for the city, said during a Community Development Block Grant Committee meeting last month that the vouchers also come with additional flexibility and funding to help people get the vulnerable residents rapidly housed.

That includes extra funding to help secure security deposits, as well as landlord incentives and funds for unit furnishings, Gaul said.

Additionally, the authority worked directly with the Napa County Continuum of Care’s Coordinated Entry System — through homeless services provider Abode Services — and with NEWS, Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services to identify recipients of the vouchers and lease up units.

The authority will be receiving at least 10 additional vouchers from HUD this month as a result of this success — some housing authorities that have been less successful at allocating the vouchers have opted to return them to HUD — but the exact number still needs to be determined, according to Gaul.

“We luckily had the structure in place for our Continuum of Care that already had the relationships built and we actually had an existing program under our Section 8 program to execute that so we were able to rapidly deploy the program,” Gaul said.

The success of the emergency voucher program was mentioned multiple times at a Napa City Council meeting on Tuesday during an item honoring Lark Ferrell, the city’s housing manager, upon her retirement.

Ferrell — who’s worked as a housing manager for the city since March 2012, and has spent 35 years working in public service — spoke to the importance of that collaboration, and said the success of the voucher program, among many other housing projects, was in large part because of the strong partnerships the city has with the community and community organizations.

“I think we’ve done some really great things, but when I look at what really resonates with me, what’s brought me the most joy, it really is some of the strong partnerships with the community, what we’ve been able to achieve,” Ferrell said. “Before I got here in Napa, community engagement to me was more like we hold a meeting, we check a box. I didn’t really, truly, understand what was possible with authentic community engagement. And we have such a passionate, caring, smart community that we honestly came up with some much more exciting and rewarding achievements than had we just been checking the box.”

“The emergency housing voucher program, as an example, could never have happened if we didn’t already have those relationships and many of the parts of the program in place to really leap in and launch the program and house those people,” Ferrell said.

